Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that aims to create systems capable of performing tasks that would usually require human intelligence. These tasks include learning and adaptation, perception (e.g., understanding speech or recognising objects), reasoning, problem-solving, decision-making, and natural language processing.

AI has come a long way since its inception, and the development can be broadly divided into several eras:

1950s - The Birth of AI:

The concept of AI was first introduced by Alan Turing, who proposed the idea of machines being able to mimic human intelligence. This gave birth to the "Turing Test" to determine a machine's ability to exhibit intelligent behaviour equivalent to, or indistinguishable from, human behaviour.

1956 - The Dartmouth Workshop:

The Dartmouth Workshop is considered the birthplace of AI as a field of study. During this workshop, the term "Artificial Intelligence" was coined by John McCarthy.

1960s - Early Enthusiasm and Expert Systems:

The 1960s saw significant funding and enthusiasm in the AI field, leading to the development of the first AI chatbot, ELIZA, and the first expert systems, or programs that answer questions and solve problems in a specific domain.

1970s - First AI Winter:

The promises and expectations of AI had far outpaced the technology of the time, leading to disappointment, cuts in funding, and a period known as the "AI winter."

1980s - A Revival with Machine Learning:

AI saw a revival in the 1980s with the rise of machine learning. Algorithms were developed that could learn from data, leading to advancements in fields like natural language processing.

1990s - The Emergence of the Internet:

The rise of the internet in the 1990s led to an explosion of digital data, providing the raw material for more sophisticated AI algorithms.

2000s - Big Data and Deep Learning:

The 2000s saw the rise of Big Data, and with increased computational power and the development of deep learning techniques, AI began making significant strides. In 2011, IBM's Watson won the game show Jeopardy, a landmark moment for AI.

2010s - AI Becomes Mainstream:

In the 2010s, AI became mainstream. Tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Facebook started integrating AI into their products. Breakthroughs like Google's AlphaGo defeating a world champion Go player in 2016 showcased the power of AI.

2020s and Beyond:

AI continues to advance at a rapid pace, with developments in areas like self-driving cars, AI in healthcare, and more. With the rise of AI ethics and AI for social good, the focus is shifting towards ensuring that AI benefits all of humanity.

This timeline provides a brief overview of AI's development. Each era brought about different techniques and ideas that have built up to the AI we know today. As we continue to innovate, AI's future holds limitless potential.