Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Fivetran receives $125M in financing from Vista Credit Partners

Fivetran enables leading brands across the globe, including Autodesk, Conagra Brands, JetBlue, Lionsgate, Morgan Stanley and Ziff Davis, to accelerate data-driven decisions and drive business growth.

Trisha Medhi1220 Stories
Fivetran receives $125M in financing from Vista Credit Partners

Friday May 19, 2023,

2 min Read

Tech startup Fivetran on Friday said it received $125 million in financing from Vista Credit Partners, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners and a strategic credit and financing partner focused on the enterprise software, data and technology markets.

The fresh round of funds will be used bolster its R&D (research and development) and expand its automated data movement platform, it said in a statement.

  

"Data availability across an organization cannot be something in question. Access must be as simple and as reliable as electricity,” said George Fraser, CEO at Fivetran. As per Fraser, Fivetran's data movement platform helps enterprises connect all of its data.

funding money dollar
Also Read
PYOR raises $4M in seed round led by Castle Island Ventures

“Fivetran is an ideal partner for Vista Credit Partners as a founder-led, scaled and growing category leader providing mission-critical solutions to modern businesses,” said David Flannery, President at Vista Credit Partners. “We are pleased to provide non-dilutive credit solutions and operational support to George and the entire team as they continue to innovate and help more companies become data-driven.” 

Earlier in 2021, Fivetran had raised $565 million in funding (about Rs 4,161.8 crore) led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). In the past year, it achieved a revenue Annual Run Rate of over $200 million, a 50% year-on-year increase, it said.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5