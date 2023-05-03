ZestIoT raises $6.5M in Series A round led by IvyCap Ventures

ZestIoT, the Hyderabad-based technology startup focused on the aviation sector, raised $6.5 million in a Series A funding round led by IvyCap Ventures and Loyal VC.

The startup plans to use this funding towards building its technology platform, which will enable faster turnaround of aircraft and enhance passenger experience. Besides, it will also invest towards hiring and expanding market reach.

Founded in 2016 by Amit Sukhija, ZestIoT has created an IoT and AI-led technology platform to digitise last-mile operations, enhance operational efficiencies, and introduce predictability in daily operations for the aviation industry.

According to the startup, its GroundRadar platform brings together airlines, airports, and handlers to collaborate and increase the speed of aircraft turnaround while maintaining operational efficiency and safety. ZestIoT claimed its tech platform manages over 600 flights and equipment and 9,000 personnel daily.

“With growing demand from the aviation and manufacturing sectors, we see a strong push for automating operations and empowering the workforce for smarter decision-making. With the help of advancements in sensors, edge computing, and various communication technologies, we foresee a new wave of innovative use cases being developed by our customers using our platform,” Amit Sukhija, Founder and CEO, ZestIoT, said.

ZestIoT is also leveraging its technology platform for manufacturing and oil and gas industries.

Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures, said, "ZestIoT has pioneered the digitisation of last-mile operations, utilising its cutting-edge deep tech platform and niche solution to automate processes and deliver real-time insights. This provides airlines and airport operators with informed decisions to optimise their operations and improve efficiency.”