Garages to glory: 10 Indian category-defining startups that tasted success

In recent years, India's startup ecosystem has experienced a remarkable boom with many entrepreneurial ventures attracting attention, both domestically and internationally. Many of these startups have not only turned traditional industries upside down but defied all odds to achieve unprecedented success.

Here are 10 Indian startups that have grown from humble beginnings to becoming industry leaders.

CRED

Founded by Kunal Shah, CRED is focused on the credit card payment landscape in India. The fintech startup's user-friendly interface and innovative rewards system make ﻿Cred﻿ one of the favourites among credit card users. Despite operating in a highly competitive fintech market, CRED has managed to secure significant funding and partnerships with major financial institutions.

Skit.ai

Bengaluru-based startup Skit.ai is making waves in the field of conversational AI. Founded by Sourabh Gupta and Akshay Deshraj, Skit.ai's platform that enables businesses to build intelligent voice assistants and chatbots. Skit.ai's focus on cutting-edge technology and customer experience has garnered significant attention from both investors and customers.

PharmEasy

Mumbai-based ﻿Pharmeasy﻿ has transformed the way Indians access healthcare by providing an online pharmacy service. Founded by Dharmil Sheth and Dhaval Shah, PharmEasy offers a convenient platform for ordering pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. The healthtech startup's robust delivery network and focus on customer convenience make it one of the market leaders in online pharmacies.

Digit Insurance

Founded by Kamesh Goyal, ﻿Digit Insurance﻿ works in the insurance industry with its customer-centric approach and digital-first solutions. The insurtech startup offers simplified insurance products and the claims are processed through the use of technology and data analytics.

Meesho

Founded Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, ﻿Meesho﻿ focuses on social commerce in India. It allows an individual to start his own online business by selling products through social media platforms. The startup has opened new opportunities for thousands of entrepreneurs and paved a new path for small businesses to thrive in the digital age.

Groww

﻿Groww﻿ has grown to become a leading investment platform, providing individuals with easy access to mutual funds, stocks, and other investment opportunities. Founded by Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, and Neeraj Singh, Groww democratises investment by providing an easy-to-use interface and educational resources. Its disruptive approach has attracted a large user base and large sums of money.

Nykaa

Founded by Falguni Nayar, ﻿Nykaa﻿ is focused on the beauty and cosmetics industry in India. With an online marketplace and offline store, Nykaa offers a wide variety of beauty and personal care products. The startup has successfully combined ecommerce with a personalised shopping experience to become a one-stop-shop for beauty enthusiasts.

Udaan

﻿Udaan﻿ has created a B2B marketplace that connects manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers from various industries. Founded by Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar and Vaibhav Gupta, Udaan simplifies the supply chain process and gives small- and medium-sized businesses access to a wide range of products at competitive prices.

Dream11

﻿Dream11﻿ is focused on fantasy sports in India, giving users a platform to create their own virtual teams and compete in online leagues. Founded by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream11 has become a household name in the sports gaming industry. The startup's innovative concept and partnerships with major sports leagues have contributed to its remarkable success.

Swiggy

﻿Swiggy﻿ is a food delivery platform founded in 2014 by Nandan Reddy, Rahul Jaimini, and Sriharsha Majety. Originally founded in Bengaluru, Swiggy now spans over 27 cities and covers a total of over 40,000 restaurants. The company is valued at over $7 billion and raised $800 million in April 2023 from investors including Falcon Edge Capital and Goldman Sachs Group.