Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

IT sector growth to slow down further in FY24; hiring to be low: ICRA

The continuing uncertainties are set to take their toll on hiring, and companies are expected to keep employee addition at "low levels" in the near term, the rating agency said, adding that the net addition is negative in the last two-quarters of FY23

Press Trust of India7792 Stories
IT sector growth to slow down further in FY24; hiring to be low: ICRA

Wednesday May 31, 2023,

2 min Read

Indian IT companies revenue growth will slow down further to mid-single digits amid intensifying headwinds for the nearly $250 billion dollar sector, domestic rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

The continuing uncertainties are set to take their toll on hiring, and companies are expected to keep employee addition at "low levels" in the near term, the rating agency said, adding that the net addition is negative in the last two-quarters of FY23.

As per industry lobby grouping NASSCOM's report published in March, the sector's growth slowed down to 8.4% in FY23 from over 15% in the previous fiscal. 

"Despite a strong order book and deal pipelines of Indian IT services companies, Icra expects the revenue growth to remain subdued in mid-single digits in USD terms in FY2024," the agency said.

It has maintained its stable outlook for companies in the sector, which is generally known to have the best quality on leverage positions. 

Also Read
Indian IT sector expects muted growth

The agency said the growth momentum witnessed a slowdown in the last two quarters due to macroeconomic headwinds in the US and Europe, which together account for up to 90% of the industry's revenues.

On a sectoral basis, growth from the banking, financial services and insurance segment, which contributes nearly a third of the overall revenues, tapered more than other segments because of the crisis in American banks, it said.

There are delays in decision-making by customers, as visible from the slowdown in the conversion of deals to revenues to some extent, it added. 

On the profitability front, ICRA said companies in its sample set witnessed a 1.90% narrowing in the operating profit margins to 22.9% in FY23 and added that it expects the number to remain steady despite the slowdown in revenue growth.

From an employee addition perspective, the top five companies in the sector added 83,906 people in FY23 compared to 2.73 lakh in FY22.

Hiring will "remain at low levels in the near term till the macroeconomic uncertainty continues", the agency added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5