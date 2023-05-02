Mobikwik turns profitable, expects to almost double revenue to Rs 1,000 Cr this fiscal

Fintech firm ﻿MobiKwik﻿ turned profitable in the March quarter and expects to almost double revenue to over Rs 1,000 crore in the current fiscal along with full-year profitability, the company's co-founder Upasana Taku said.

The company closed the 2022-23 financial year with a 39% net revenue growth at Rs 560 crore.

"In Q4 (fourth), 2023, we booked profit. Now my aim is that every quarter from now on should be a profitable quarter. We have reduced cash burn by about 40%. For FY24, we want to achieve Rs 1,000 crore revenue and Rs 40-50 crore profit," Taku told PTI.

She said that 50% of the company's revenue came from the distribution of digital credit products and the rest from payments.

"Number of credit active users has gone up from 2 million to 4 million. The reason we have pay-later products is that more than 75% of our users were first to credit customers. 'Buy Now Pay Later' helped us in testing users in short span of time. After they have used the pay later product, then we give them loan products," Taku said.

The company has withdrawn its plan to go for public listing which it filed in 2021.

"We are a very much IPO-focused company. We will use this year to churn one after another profitable quarter. If we have 2-3 profitable consecutive quarters, then we will definitely look for it (IPO). Right now it's wait and watch. I don't think the market is amenable for any tech internet company to go for listing," Taku said.

Also Read Mobikwik supports RuPay credit cards on UPI

She said that the company is well funded and has sufficient internal accruals and hence does not require additional fundraising.

Mobikwik had last raised funds at a valuation of around $700 million in December 2021.

"We may need funds in case we opt for acquiring companies," Taku said.