Physics Wallah to invest Rs 120 Cr in upskilling: Co-founder

PW Skills, the skilling vertical of ﻿Physics Wallah﻿ launched late last year, has outlined a plan to invest Rs 120 crore in the next two-three years to provide upskilling courses at competitive prices.

"We want to address the issue of inaccessibility and steep pricing of most tech and upskilling courses, as well as the lack of practical training and teaching of basics. Additionally, there is a significant gap in training availability in vernacular languages. PW Skills is committed to bridging these gaps by investing Rs 120 crore in the next 2-3 years to provide quality content, taught from the basics by industry professionals, at competitive prices," said Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder of PW, in a statement.

The platform currently has over 1.5 lakh registered learners, enrolled with its courses offered in Hindi, English, and "Hinglish". Among these learners, 50,000 have enrolled in paid batches, while the rest benefit from the free courses. About 30,000 learners hail from the Hindi heartland, encompassing regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and other states, according to the statement.

PW Skills provides hybrid courses in data science, Java, C++, full-stack web development, and other tech courses starting from Rs 3,500. The platform plans to expand into joint certification courses with colleges, diploma courses, and technology courses in vernacular languages.

Additionally, The platform offers placement assistance through its job portal, with partnerships established with over 250 companies, including Tata IQ, Siemens, SAP, Oracle, and Amazon.

Earlier this month, PW revealed plans to invest Rs 100 crore to strengthen its Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) offerings.

The Delhi-based company plans to invest in technology innovation, session-wise constructive pedagogy, content, and hiring teachers. Its offering, PWOnlyIAS, aims to reach 10 cities and engage with over three lakh aspirants in the next three years, capturing a 20% market share of PW UPSC aspirants, it said.

Last year, PW purchased education content firm S Chand and Co.’s entire stake in the artificial intelligence and data sciences-focused upskilling platform iNeuron Intelligence Private Limited for about Rs 14 crore.