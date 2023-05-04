Shopify to lay off 20% employees, sell logistics arm amid soaring revenue

In what will be the second round of layoffs in a year, Canada-based ecommerce Shopify will reduce its workforce by 20% and sell its logistics arm Deliverr to end-to-end trading platform Flexport.

Shopify also reported a 25% rise in total revenues to $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The company's stock jumped up to 17% in pre-market trading in response to the better-than-expected results.

Deliverr will now transfer its fulfilment business, which it bought less than a year ago for $2.1 billion, to Flexport in exchange for 13% equity. The transition, yet to be approved by regulators, will be led by Harsh Abbott, CEO of Deliverr.

Wow Skin Science, a marquee seller on Shopify India has also shifted its entire online store to Dukaan's platform, CEO Sumit Shah tweeted.

"It shows the robustness of Dukaan to handle large-scale operations." Shah tweeted.

And if you're wondering, why a brand that is doing over 100 cr in GMV per year would switch from 20 years old well-established Shopify to 2 years old Dukaan, here's the primary reasonhttps://t.co/xT5BHjO9B8



If you're a D2C brand/founder who want to explore Dukaan, DM me. — Suumit Shah (@suumitshah) May 4, 2023

Shopify is one of the investors in Flexport. The company partnered with Shopify earlier this year to give the latter's merchants access to its freight services.