Sirona acquires sexual wellness brand Bleü for undisclosed amount

Women's hygiene firm Sirona has acquired sexual wellness brand Bleü for an undisclosed amount in an all-cash deal. The acquisition marks Sirona's entry into the sexual wellness category.

Owned by the content-to-commerce firm The Good Glamm Group, Sirona aims to grow Bleü's business 10X through its marketplace and the D2C route by March 2025. The target is to make the firm's sexual wellness segment a Rs 100-crore brand by 2025.

Bleü's offerings have the potential to contribute 15-20% of Sirona's topline, Founder Deep Bajaj told YourStory, adding that its growth trajectory is expected to be similar to its earlier acquisition of pepper spray brand, Impower.

"Impower has grown 6X within a year, and we expect similar growth from Bleü in the coming months," Bajaj noted.

Bleü was founded in 2019 by Komal Baldwa to make condoms comfortable for use by keeping them free from chemicals like parabens, glycerine, benzocaine, and nitrosamines. The products are available on the company’s website, as well as on ﻿Flipkart﻿, 1mg, ﻿Snapdeal﻿, and a few other ecommerce sites.

They have been approved by gynaecologists and sexologists for their hypoallergenic properties, Baldwa told YourStory in 2020. "Our campaign will be centred on the importance of women’s health and also pleasure. We are in the process of talking to organisations, sex educators, and others to create awareness, but it will take time,” she had said earlier.

Baldwa will assist the Sirona team with the transition following the acquisition and then move on to other opportunities, Sirona said.

"Sirona is known for launching disruptive, problem-solving feminine hygiene products. Our foray into the sexual wellness category started with lubricants for vaginal dryness and insertion of menstrual cups. The desire to launch condoms was there but we wanted to keep women’s needs in mind before launching this product. And Bleü was already doing that. Bleü perfectly aligns with our beliefs," Bajaj said.

"This acquisition is a significant milestone for us, as it allows us to leverage Sirona's extensive expertise and resources to expand reach and impact. Together with Sirona, we aim to revolutionise the sexual wellness industry and continue to empower individuals to make conscious choices about their well-being," Bleü's Baldwa said.

Sirona had raised Rs 100 crore (approximately $13.5 million) from The Good Glamm Group in December 2021, marking the latter's entry into the women's hygiene category.

"Sirona already has a Rs 75 crore run rate, and Deep and I have a strong vision of how we can get it to a Rs 500 crore run rate. This isn't easy in the menstrual hygiene category, especially with Sirona working to disrupt the category," Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO of The Good Glamm Group, had said at the time of acquisition.

The Good Glamm Group was founded in September 2021 and has raised more than $135 million in funding so far from investors, including Prosus, Warburg Pincus, and Chiratae Ventures.