Sam Altman says he would like to invest in Indian startups; discusses AI regulation with PM

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has said that self-regulation in the industry is important but the world should not be left entirely in the hands of companies, given the power that artificial technology has.

Altman said he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning and discussed the adoption of AI (artificial intelligence) in India and the requirement for regulation.

During a fireside chat at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, in New Delhi, Altman also said he would like to invest in Indian startups. He said he had had discussions with some Indian startups on Wednesday.

In response to a question on self regulation, Altman said OpenAI does self regulate itself and it spends almost eight months to ensure that ChatGPT is safe.

"We worked with an external organisation to figure out what the limit should be. We think that we won't be (the) only organisation here. We do think coordination is important," he said.

"Self-regulation is important and is something that we want to offer but I don't think that the world should not be left entirely in the hands of the companies either, given what we think is the power of this technology."

Several people across the world have moved on from searching content online using ChatGPT to various academic purposes, technology development, and writing of software codes. There have been voices across the world calling for the regulation of AI and guidelines on the ethical use of the technology.

Physicist Stephen Hawking had warned that the development of full AI "could spell the end of the human race".

When asked about the influence of geopolitics on OpenAI collaborations, Atlman said there is no certainty on the way super powers would influence the development of technology.