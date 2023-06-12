Bike taxis barred in Delhi till policy is framed, says Supreme Court

In a big blow to bike-taxi aggregators including ﻿Rapido﻿, ﻿Ola﻿, and ﻿Uber﻿, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that two-wheeler taxis cannot operate in Delhi until a policy is put into place.

The Delhi government took the matter to the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court's order, dated March 26, stated that no coercive actions should be taken against bike taxi operators until the government establishes the required regulations for governing two-wheeler taxi operators.

It had filed two pleas against the HC order.

"Plying of the bike taxis by the respondents cannot, among other reasons, be permitted without complying with conditions like police verification, obligations of installing GPS devices, panic buttons, etc, to ensure road safety and safety of the passengers," the Delhi government's plea read.

The government has now said it will come up with a policy for two-wheeler non-transport vehicles by June 30.

Earlier this year, the government had cautioned Ola and Rapido, stating that utilising two-wheelers for commercial purposes was deemed a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

The case in the Supreme Court was heard by a vacation bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose.