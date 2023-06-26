Menu
News

Boeing to support expansion of India's aviation market, says CEO

Boeing CEO David Calhoun met PM Modi during his visit to the US.

Press Trust of India
Boeing to support expansion of India's aviation market, says CEO

Monday June 26, 2023

1 min Read

Boeing CEO David L Calhoun has said his company supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative and will play a key role in the rapid expansion of the country's commercial aviation market.

Calhoun met Modi and discussed the importance of Boeing's eight decades of aerospace partnership with India during the prime minister's state visit to the US.

"Boeing is proud to be playing a key role in the rapid expansion of India's commercial aviation market, and in the mission readiness and modernisation of the nation's defence forces," said Calhoun on Sunday.

"We support Prime Minister Modi's Make in India initiative, with more than 5,000 people in India pursuing high-quality careers doing innovative work on the Boeing team," he said.

Calhoun said Boeing's growing investments in India underscore not only the strength of the company's partnership with the country but also the positive trajectory of the broader US-India economic relationship.

At the Paris Air Show last week, Boeing had announced new service contracts in India as well as the finalisation of Air India's order of up to 290 new Boeing jets.

