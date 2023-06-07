BYJU’S introduces generative AI models for hyper-personalised learning

Edtech platform BYJU’S has launched BYJU’S WIZ to provide students with personalised and effective learning experiences using generative artificial intelligence (AI). The WIZ suite offers three AI transformer models: BADRI, MathGPT, and TeacherGPT.





The Bengaluru-based company said the AI suite can accurately predict (in 90% of cases) a student's knowledge state and identify misconceptions, learning gaps, or ‘silly’ mistakes. Its platform can be integrated across BYJU'S learning platforms to make the platform hyper-personalised and student-centric.

"We believe BYJU’S WIZ will usher in a new era of personalised learning, taking a significant leap forward in the way we educate our future generations," said Dev Roy, Chief Innovation and Learning Officer at BYJU'S. "Its launch is a definitive event in our constant endeavour to teach students not just ‘what to learn’ but also ‘how to learn’."

BADRI leverages billions of daily student interactions to pinpoint each student's strengths and weaknesses,

providing tailored questions and learning videos for areas of improvement. MathGPT employs advanced machine learning algorithms to provide solutions for complex math challenges. AI-driven assistant, TeacherGPT, offers personalised guidance to students and grades student responses.

The suite will be integrated across the entire product portfolio of BYJU’S—from Pre-K to Grey. This comprehensive integration aims to ensure students of all ages can benefit from the cutting-edge advancements and transformative impact of these models throughout their learning journey, as per a statement.

BYJU'S said its 24x7 hyper-personalised learning experiences are tailored to the unique needs of students worldwide, while also optimising internal systems such as teacher audits to make offerings such as live classes better.

These models are currently tested at BYJU'S labs, which the company noted are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by a team of researchers, data scientists, and educational experts.