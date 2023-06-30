Chelsea's Mason Mount to join Manchester United in £60M Deal: Fabrizio Romano

In a significant football update, renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United has secured a deal with Chelsea to sign their promising midfielder, Mason Mount.

The agreement, which includes a transfer fee of a guaranteed £55 million ($69.4m) and £5 million ($6.3m) in additional add-ons, is the culmination of United's persistent and patient negotiation over several months.

Mount joins the likes of Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal), Hakim Ziyech (Al Nassr), N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Ruben Loftus Cheek (AC Milan), and Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli), among others, to leave the London-based club in this transfer window.

Mount's contract at Manchester United will reportedly be valid till 2028.

Manchester United agree £60m package deal for Mason Mount with Chelsea



Personal terms agreed weeks ago and face to face talks between clubs made it clear: the agreement is done.



Mount becomes Utd player — they NEVER left the race.

Transfer saga finally ends

Manchester United's steady pursuit of Mount has been rewarded, after multiple offers were declined by Chelsea.

This transfer sees Mount taking a new step in his career, leaving Chelsea where he proved himself as a key player, for the famed red of Manchester United. With only a year left on his Chelsea contract, the prospect of Mount leaving as a free agent was a scenario United smartly capitalised on.

The deal's structure is such that additional bonuses are linked to Mount's appearances and performances for Manchester United.

As the 24-year-old midfielder gears up for his medical examination next week, expectations are high. His influence on the pitch will not only be crucial in football terms but also play a significant role in determining the financial success of this deal for both clubs.

Upon successfully completing his medical, Mount is anticipated to join United's preseason tour in the United States. This tour, commencing in New York on July 20th, promises to be an exciting run of matches against high-quality opposition.

Speculation is rife that Mount might make his debut in United's colours in a friendly against Leeds United in Oslo on July 12th, offering fans a sneak peek of his capabilities against a familiar rival.

A new journey

The transfer of Mason Mount from Chelsea to Manchester United represents a fresh chapter for the young Englishman. A product of Chelsea's youth system, Mount made 195 appearances for the club.

His major highlight arrived in May 2021 when the Englishman lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea, assisting Kai Havertz's match-winning goal against Manchester City in the final.

As he embarks on his journey at United, alongside notable teammates such as Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro , he carries with him high expectations and the promise of further personal growth.

The news of Mason Mount's transfer to Manchester United has certainly stirred interest in football circles. The combination of the sizeable transfer fee and Mount's proven talent heightens anticipation for the upcoming season.

As Mount prepares for his medical and to join his new team, the focus will be on him to validate United's substantial investment. With the potential for significant achievements and perhaps even silverware at the illustrious Old Trafford, the stage is set for a captivating new chapter in Mount's career.