Hey there, eco-warriors! So, you're all jazzed up about electric vehicles (EVs), right? With the growing concern about climate change and environmental sustainability, EVs have gained immense popularity as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional vehicles.

Electric vehicles are like the superheroes of the road, fighting against pollution and carbon emissions with their quiet, electric purr. They're the eco-champions we all need, zooming around town without leaving a trail of toxic fumes in their wake.

In addition to their positive environmental impact, electric vehicles also offer the assurance of enhanced safety. With the low positioning of bulky batteries and anti-toppling resistance, many EV cars promise to be safest on roads. Can we assume the same to be true for electric two-wheelers as well?

Short answer–No. Long answer–Not yet

The two-wheeler predicament

Those electric two-wheelers flying through the streets are in a relentless battle against skiddy pothole-ridden roads, unpredictable traffic and fatigue, stripping away the carefree grins portrayed in ads.

Reality strikes hard when one gets to know that two-wheelers are in-fact 30 times more prone to road fatality.

When it comes to four-wheelers’ safety, advanced features such as multiple airbags, seat belts, and stringent crash tests are all part of the common discourse. However, two-wheelers, on which 80% of households rely, seem to be stuck in a time warp, with the primary safety measure being the usage of helmets. It's a catastrophe of epic proportions that needs some serious attention!

Helmet, helmet, on your head

Let's take a moment to appreciate the humble helmet. Sure, it's a lifesaver during a fall, protecting your precious noggin like a superhero cape. But helmets won’t prevent falls from happening in the first place.

We need to address the root of the problem. It is time to shift our perspective and focus on developing a more holistic solution that acts as a vaccine for road accidents.

The untapped potential of 2W electrification

Two-wheelers, they're everywhere in the emerging world! Why? 'Cause they're affordable and nimble. It's like a stepping stone, you know? Until you can upgrade to a fancy four-wheeler with all the comforts. But here's the thing–as we climb up the ladder of prosperity, our cities just can't handle the flood of new cars hitting the roads. So, how do we avoid permanent gridlock? What if we can bring the safety, stability, security, comfort, and even weather protection of a car to a narrow two-wheeler footprint? It's like having your own little supercharged ride that lets you sail smoothly through the chaos of urban life.

Sounds too good to be true?

That’s the real potential of EV technology. If used well, it can offer far more than just environmental benefits and fuel savings. Let’s explore a few possibilities.

Enhancing safety and stability

Believe it or not, the compactness of EVs is the key to unlocking a world of possibilities. We now have more computing power in our smartphones than the rocket that took us to the moon. Crazy, right? Well, when things become smaller, they become mighty. Electric two-wheelers can be designed to pack a punch when it comes to safety, stability, space utilization, and unparalleled comfort.

Efforts to enhance stabilisation in the past have involved costly and energy-intensive methods such as gyroscopes, but their viability has been limited. However, advancements in stabilization technology now enable more efficient and affordable solutions, presenting an opportunity to overcome the balancing challenges of two-wheelers.

The real challenge has been that the efforts to add stability always came at the expense of compromising the freedom and agility of 2W. Now it is perfectly possible to bring in the best of both worlds with the cutting-edge narrow tilting twin-wheel(NTT) technology.

This is the holy grail of motorcycle safety. Bringing in the safety quotient without taking away the fun and freedom of the 2W riding experience. And the cherry on top? It doesn’t have to cost a bomb.

Additional advanced safety features such as stability control systems, traction control, and anti-skid braking systems can also be easily integrated to further reduce the risk of accidents caused by skidding, loss of control, or sudden braking.

Optimising space and comfort

Another advantage of electric two-wheelers is their compactness, allowing for efficient use of urban space. They can navigate congested city streets and narrow alleys with ease, reducing the chances of collisions. Furthermore, EVs can provide unparalleled comfort with features like adjustable suspensions, ergonomic seating, and noise reduction. By making riding more comfortable, we can enhance rider concentration and minimize the occurrence of accidents due to fatigue or distraction.

The absence of bulky internal combustion engine and transmission provides lot of additional space to enable better comfort, utility and lot of intelligence

Advanced battery systems

Batteries? Safety? Do those words go together? Absolutely! Battery systems in electric two-wheelers can be designed with safety as a top priority. Newer battery chemistries are available today that are not only thermal resistant but also lighter and ultra-durable.

Brands that invest significant effort and time to engineer these systems and implement stringent safety measures have a great edge in the long run. With AI-enabled advanced battery management systems, you can say goodbye to overcharging or overheating scares. Additional safety features such as overcharge protection, short-circuit prevention, and nifty thermal management systems are incorporated to minimize potential risks.

Similar to smartphones, where extensive testing, safety certifications, and compliance with industry standards have significantly reduced the occurrence of battery-related incidents, the battery systems in electric two-wheelers started to undergo rigorous testing and adherance to strict quality control measures. The riders can confidently enjoy their electric two-wheelers now more than ever knowing that safety is at the forefront of their design.

Driver assistance systems and telematics

We all need a little assistance sometimes, especially when driving. ADAS to the rescue! These systems are like having your own personal superhero co-pilot. And let's not forget automatic emergency braking that uses sensors to detect potential collisions and blind-spot monitoring to save us from those unexpected moments.

Basic telematics and sensors can go a long way in collecting and analyzing riding data, identifying patterns and determining trends. By studying factors such as driving habits, road conditions, and accident data, they can gain insights into risky driving behavior and even prevent accidents from happening in the first place.

Affordability was the biggest challenge till now for relegating these technologies to 4W space. Technology evolution and frugal innovation now makes it possible to bring these to the 2W realm.

Sravan Appana is the CEO of iGowise Mobility.