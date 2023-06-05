Hello,

Will Apple finally make the world fall in love with virtual reality?

In its biggest hardware launch since the debut of the Apple Watch in 2015, the company is expected to launch a “mixed reality” headset that offers both virtual reality and augmented reality, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The question now is will Apple succeed where others haven't? The VR market has so far seen many casualties, with Google, Samsung, Sony, and Facebook/Meta failing to get enough users onboard.

Other likely announcements at the WWDC include a new 15-inch MacBook Air packing the company’s M2 processor and upgrades to its next-generation mobile operating systems, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

ICYMI: Researchers at the California Institute of Technology have reportedly beamed solar power from space to Earth without a single wire—and they say it’s a first. The ability to wirelessly transmit solar power from space has huge implications for renewable energy, given that the new technology would be able to operate 24 hours a day whereas current ground-based solar power collection pauses at night.

Here’s a video of how wireless solar power transfer works.

The world desperately needs cleaner, more efficient sources of energy. This chart shows the top 20 most polluted cities in the world. Six of the 10 most polluted cities (based on 2022 average PM 2.5 concentration levels) are in India.

Enterprise

Despite JSW Group being among the leading steel manufacturers in India, with business interests in cement, paint, and energy products, its online penetration has been limited.

Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO of JSW One Platforms, says the group is now building a “new-age tech company within the group that operates like a startup”. JSW One Platforms—the B2B platform of the $22-billion JSW Group—deals in construction and manufacturing materials.

From the ground-up

In July 2021, the group launched the ecommerce entity JSW One Platforms as it saw buyers, especially small and medium businesses, having several unmet needs in the offline market.

The company has set a target to achieve a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $5 billion by FY28 as well as be profitable. In FY23, it achieved a GMV of Rs 1,415 crore (approximately $172 million).

JSW One Platforms has customers primarily from the manufacturing and construction industries—businesses with turnover ranging between Rs 25 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Entrepreneur

A biker, a public health and engineering consultant with the Arunachal Pradesh government, and an entrepreneur—Tenzin Metoh wears many hats.

Her startup, Oro Bruk, specialises in traditional clothing lines of the Monpa tribe in Arunachal Pradesh, by giving a new spin with different fabrics and colours.

Weaving magic:

Metoh was the first woman to ride a Ducati Multistrada on a four-day expedition through Arunachal Pradesh terrain.

The main attire of the Monpa are Shinka, a gown; Toh-dung, an open-front silk shirt; and Chuba, a loose garment worn by women.

The entrepreneur sells Shinka for around Rs 12,000 and hopes to bring the price down if there is an increase in demand. The bags are priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000.

Some designs from Oro Bruk

MSME

For years, enterprises like Ananda Dairy have relied on offline traders to source materials. Today, the enterprise uses solutions built by Bizongo, a B2B platform to streamline its work. The Mumbai-based startup says it harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies establish seamless communication channels with MSME partners.

Digital tools:

Bizongo, founded in 2015 by Sachin Agrawal, Aniket Deb and Ankit Tomar, began its journey by connecting buyers and sellers in the packaging industry to make the system more efficient.

In December 2021, it secured around $110 million at a valuation of $600 million.

The startup now caters to several industries, including textile, consumer durables, pharmaceutical, and agriculture.

News & updates

Cancer pill: A pill taken once a day cuts the risk of dying from lung cancer by half, according to results from a decade-long global study. The research on the drug osimertinib was presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (Asco) annual meeting in Chicago.

Another exit: A top Twitter executive responsible for safety and content moderation has left the company. The departure points to a fresh wave of turmoil among key officials at Twitter since Elon Musk took over last year.

Hello, world: Scientists are looking for potential signs of intelligent life in the centre of the Milky Way. A new study published in The Astronomical Journal shows how scientists are hunting for narrow-frequency radio pulses emanating from within our galaxy that could reveal the existence of aliens.

