Government

National Startup Awards 2023: How to register, application date, and more details

This year, DPIIT will honour startup innovations from across sectors, aligning with its theme, “Vision India @2047”. Here's how you can register and other details.

Aasma Khan
National Startup Awards 2023: How to register, application date, and more details

Thursday June 08, 2023,

3 min Read

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) started taking applications for the fourth edition of the National Startup Awards, which commenced on April 1, 2023. This year, it will honour innovations from across sectors, aligning with its theme, “Vision India @2047”.

Recently, DPIIT extended the deadline until June 15 for startups to apply for the event—allowing entrepreneurs to showcase their ingenious products and solutions. 

Check out all the details regarding the registration process and other details here: 

How to register for National Startup Awards 2023

1: Go to the official government website. Ensure that you have already registered your startup with DPIIT.

2: Select the menu tab, go to “Get Featured”, and click on “National Startup Awards”. 

3: Click on “Apply Now” on the home page.

4: Choose from the categories mentioned. You can apply with your registered account for a maximum of two categories. 

5: Fill out the application form with the correct details. 

6: Keep the following documents handy for uploading: 

  • Certificate of Recognition issued by DPIIT
  • Certificate of Incorporation/Certificate from the Registrar of Firms
  • Memorandum of Association, Partnership deed, or other government-accepted proof as proof for a woman founder (if applicable)
  • PAN card for founder/ co-founder
  • Aadhar card for founder/co-founder
  • Startup pitch deck (Not more than 10 slides)
  • Trade specific registrations
  • Proof of Patent, IPR (if applicable)
  • Audited financial statements for the past three years (Profit & Loss Statement, Balance Sheet, and Income Tax Return) or provisional financial statements issued by a chartered accountant, in case of non-availability of audited financials for FY21-22.
  • Attach all relevant documents, MOUs, or agreements that would make your application stand out.
  • Product proof of manufacturing and ownership certificates for manufacturing facilities for your application under ‘Indigenous Ingenuity Champion’, etc.
  • A 120-second video explaining your product or service. This video cannot be a YouTube link; it has to be made for application to National Startup Awards. The video should cover business model, scalability, innovation, and social and economic impact on the environment.
  • Self-attested documents with proof of active users, number of employees hired, R&D and prototype development, proof of funding raised, proof of TRL level of startup (if applicable)

7: Ensure all the uploaded documents comply with the size requirement mentioned.

8: Press the “Submit” button. 

Eligibility

You can check the eligibility for participating in the National Startup Awards 2023 here.

Award prizes 

  • The winner of each category will receive a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh from DPIIT.
  • The winners and finalists will also get an opportunity to present their solutions to public authorities and corporates for pilot projects and work orders. 
  • The winners and finalists will also get a priority chance to participate in various national and international startup events where DPIIT participates. 

Edited by Suman Singh

