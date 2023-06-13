Peak XV-backed UrbanPiper acquires food delivery aggregator Ordermark's US business

Bengaluru-based ﻿UrbanPiper﻿, a software-as-a-service platform for restaurants, has acquired the US business of food delivery aggregator Ordermark for an undisclosed amount to expand its global footprint.

The deal will enable the firm, which is backed by Peak XV Partners and Tiger Global, to solidify its presence in the United States and Canada through Ordermark's large consumer base, UrbanPiper said in a statement on Tuesday. It will also offer extensive point of sale (POS) integrations to UrbanPiper's customers.

UrbanPiper services over 35,000 restaurant locations globally and processes more than 300 million orders per year, according to the company. Its services include workflow automation, seamless integration with multiple online delivery platforms, analytics and dashboards, and marketing automation capabilities. It has offices in Bengaluru, Dubai, Riyadh, and London. The startup expanded operations in the UAE in January 2021.

Ordermark, which was founded in 2017 in California, provides order management services including POS systems, kitchen display systems, and accounting tools for restaurants and food businesses. It has raised more than $150 million in funding so far, according to market intelligence firm Tracxn.

UrbanPiper has raised $32 million in funding so far from investors including Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global Management, and Axilor Ventures. Last year, food delivery firms ﻿Zomato﻿ and ﻿Swiggy﻿ invested undisclosed amounts in UrbanPiper.

The company enabled merchants to go live on ONDC last month.

"This acquisition allows us to offer new capabilities and extensive point of sale integrations to our customers, while also expanding our reach into the US market," said Saurabh Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of UrbanPiper.

"We are confident that UrbanPiper's innovative solutions will resonate with American restaurants and food businesses, enabling them to thrive in the digital age," he added.