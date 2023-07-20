Amazon Prime Day 2023: 14% more Prime members shopped this year compared to the last year

E-retailer Amazon India said that the 7th edition of its marquee event Prime Day was its biggest till date on Thursday.

The two-day sale event held on Jul 15-16 witnessed the maximum number of Prime members who shopped on any Prime Day event, ever.

According to the company statement, 14% more Prime members shopped this year compared to last year Prime day, making it the highest ever Prime member engagement during the event. It stated that a peak of 22,190 orders were placed by Prime members in a single minute.





Amazon accomplished the highest number of same day deliveries this Prime day. 1 in 3 orders in metros were delivered before Prime Day got over, and 1 in 2 orders across most Tier I and II cities were delivered in less than two days.

According to the company's data, Prime members saved around Rs 300 crores during the event.

Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India attributed the accomplishment of the successful event to its sellers, brand partners and prime members.

“Brands and sellers across categories received a great response from Prime members from metros and Tier II and III cities and towns across India. With the biggest product and brand launches, best deals of the year this Prime Day, we also delivered highest number of same day deliveries over past Prime Day events,” he added.

During this event, prime members shopped from over 45,000 new products launched by over 400 Indian and global brands including OnePlus, iQOO, Realme NarzoWith, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, Fossil, Puma, Tata, Dabur; and 2000 new product launches from small and medium Indian businesses.

The event further witnessed, sale of ~5 smartphones every second with 70% of the demand coming from Tier II and III cities;





Within phones, the foldable smartphones segment grew 25x and saw an overwhelming response from Prime members on the newly launched smartphones (OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Series, Realme Narzo 60 Series and iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G).

In Fashion and Beauty, Prime members ordered a new pair of shoes every 0.4 second, purchased handbag every 1.6 second.





Further, 45% of Prime members shopped with Amazon Pay this Prime Day of which 82% were from Tier II and III cities and towns; 1 in 4 Prime members used Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. Prime members booked 1.6 crore kms of domestic and international flights during this Prime Day event.





Users of Amazon Prime from over 230 countries and territories watched the Indian shows and movies released as part of Prime Day 2023.