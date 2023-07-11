Scan, Rate, Improve: Bengaluru's QR Code System Uplifts Public Services

Bengaluru, often called India's Silicon Valley, is putting tech to use in an exciting new way to improve public services. Both the city's police and the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), are now using a QR code system to serve their residents better, the initiative is called Loka Spandana.

What does this mean for the everyday Bengalurean? It's pretty simple. When visiting any police station in the city, citizens can now scan a QR code to give feedback on their experience, including how the officers treated them. This information will help senior police officials know which stations are doing a good job and which ones need to improve.

This QR code feedback system was first tested in 14 police stations in South West Bengaluru. After receiving positive reviews, it has now been implemented in all police stations across the city. The Bengaluru police have also upgraded their communication systems for better efficiency.

The BBMP is using a similar tech approach. They have put up QR codes on street signs in the South zone of the city. Scanning these codes with a phone gives people lots of useful information – from details about their local MLA and sanitation workers to the contacts of important officials. With this easy system, Bengalureans can now lodge complaints directly with civic officials. The BBMP plans to extend this useful tool to other parts of the city.

In another tech-friendly move, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation introduced a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing system last November, and it has become very popular. Passengers can now easily buy tickets, recharge their smart cards, find nearby stations, and check train times and fares.

In a great example of public-private collaboration, a local hospital has put up heart-shaped QR codes at major traffic signals around the city. These codes offer help to people in emergencies and give important information about CPR, a technique that can save lives.

Lastly, the city's traffic police are planning to use QR codes on autorickshaws. This new system will let passengers easily report any issues they have with drivers, like overcharging or refusal to take them to their destination.

These changes show how Bengaluru is using technology to make life easier for its citizens. By using simple QR codes, the city is improving its public services and making them more responsive to the needs of the people.