Conversational commerce leader CM.com gears up to launch unique cross-product: a generative AI platform

Artificial intelligence is now an indispensable part of every ecosystem. The buzz about AI started a few decades ago, and we are seeing newer and more innovative examples of the technology almost every day. Case in point is AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, which crossed a whopping one million subscribers just a week after its launch.

PwC says Indian companies are showing an upward trend toward adopting analytics and AI, with a current implementation rate of 54%. As per Gartner, 37% of global organisations have implemented AI in some form, and the percentage of enterprises employing AI grew 270% over the past four years.

Looking at these market trends, global leader in conversational commerce CM.com is launching its new cross-product: a generative AI platform. As per a new study, generative AI has the potential to impact the scope of work in India’s IT workforce by helping in sales, supporting employees, and creating additional revenue potential. Popular examples of generative AI include ChatGPT, Bard, DALL-E, Midjourney, and DeepMind.

The new wave of contextual generative AI can help brands generate answers on incoming end-user questions based on the customer’s domain, without getting into lengthy conversational flows.

What it will do

CM.com will kickstart the platform with a group of 10 customers. This will open up a new world of AI-powered assistants, generating agent suggestions and next-best agent actions for partner brands who are already using CM.com’s Mobile Service Cloud. The platform will provide brands with a new internal knowledge base to avoid the need to look up information from internal and external sources when engaging with customers.

The platform will let live agents train their business’s conversational AI by just talking to customers. Leaders from CM.com have also ensured that conversational AI is more than a customer service tool. It will be able to cover questions that live agents are receiving, and also retrieve data.

Leveraging data

AI is expected to play a huge role in conversational commerce, and CM.com already has tools to support this trend. Its AI-enabled chatbot, contact centre software, and marketing tools are all types of conversational interaction.

But alongside these pre-determined internal sources like bot and agent interactions, the new generative AI platform also ingests large amounts of external data from knowledge bases, websites, and various types of documentation within the customers’ domain. It is built using Retrieval-Augmented Generation technology, which uses CM.com’s proprietary AI models, customer data, and fully integrated Large Language Models connected through CM.com’s integration marketplace.

Matching expectations

At a time where businesses are looking at data privacy and security, CM.com, through its new AI tools, ensures that customer data is safe and under control. Privacy redaction in the form of anonymisation, strict SLAs, and full transparency and control through the extensive analytics and insights offered within the platform are all taken care of to ensure security, consistency, control, and scalability throughout the product portfolio.

The platform is at present live among a select customer base, but in the near future companies like Vattenfall, Pathé, Independer, Vacansoleil, Eluscious and Yoursurprise in Europe will join the number of brands to benefit from CM. com’s new generative AI applications across departments like sales, marketing, and service activities.