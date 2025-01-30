How MapMyCrop is securing the future of farming with satellite-powered insights

Imagine you are a vegetable wholesaler, and a retail seller suddenly quadruples their order of tomatoes. Your current supply chain is already stretched, and fulfilling the order means sourcing from additional farms.

A sudden spike in demand—often triggered by falling prices or seasonal trends—can force companies that procure and supply vegetables to retailers and restaurants to search for new vendors quickly.

One way to find new farms growing the vegetables you need is to look within your network or contact middlemen who know farmers, resulting in a long and tedious process.

What if there was a simpler way? What if companies could locate farms growing specific crops just by looking at them from the sky and directly connecting with the farmers?

It may sound complex, but Maharashtra-based startup MapMyCrop is doing just that. Founded by Swapnil Jadhav, Rajesh Shirole, and Sachin Sonigara in 2021, the agritech startup leverages the power of five satellites and advanced machine learning (ML) to provide crop monitoring services to farmers and wholesalers.

“Using our technology, our clients can know who is growing what, how much, and how soon the crops can be harvested,” Jadhav says.

Humble beginnings

The idea for MapMyCrop took shape during the COVID-19 pandemic when Jadhav turned to satellite imagery to remotely monitor his family farm.

Inspired by the potential, he reached out to Shirole, Chief Operating Officer of MapMyCrop—who has a farming background—to explore the idea further. Together, they implemented the technology on Shirole’s farm and others in his village.

Over two years, they experimented with tools like IoT, satellite imagery, and drones, ultimately paving the way for MapMyCrop. However, it was not the first time the founders used satellite data to monitor the earth’s surface.

Neil and Rajesh had earlier founded Hardcastle GIS, which provides Geographic Information System (GIS) solutions to help companies inspect, analyse, and track geographic data.

The workings

Unlike traditional agritech solutions that rely on hardware or complex setups, MapMyCrop is designed for simplicity, accessibility, and scalability.

Its technology eliminates the need for physical sensors, significantly reducing costs and making advanced agricultural insights accessible even to small-scale farmers.

The company uses very high-resolution satellite images—meaning every square metre of farm area can be represented as a single pixel. For context, on Google Maps, most land areas are covered in satellite imagery with a resolution of about 15 metres per pixel.

According to Jadhav, satellites equipped with multispectral sensors capture images across various wavelengths of light. This enables the analysis of crop health indicators, including chlorophyll content and moisture levels—critical for assessing plant health and their growth stage.

MapMyCrop’s proprietary AI and ML models process this satellite data to help farmers monitor crop health and growth across multiple fields. It gives them the agency to decide exactly where and when to apply fertilisers and pesticides, among other farming tools. Coupled with GPU-accelerated data processing, these insights are generated in near real-time.

The tech stack also integrates GIS (geographic information systems) and weather data for higher accuracy. Its cloud-based infrastructure ensures scalability, while compatibility with various image formats and cameras enables seamless data ingestion.

"Sustainability in agriculture is no longer just about doing less harm—it’s about using innovation to do more good. With AI, we’re turning data into actionable insights that help farmers optimise resources, boost productivity, and ensure that future generations inherit healthier, more resilient farmlands," says Rajesh Shirole, Co-founder and COO of Map My Crop.

Business

MapMyCrop operates on a business-to-business (B2B) freemium model, offering free access to core features while advanced tools and custom solutions are available through subscription plans.

Enterprise clients, who use the startup’s tech to identify supply sources, can benefit from tailored packages and pay-per-use services, creating a scalable and sustainable revenue stream.

In fact, small-scale farmers can avail of these products at no cost, accessed via regular three-hourly alerts. They receive real-time updates and actionable insights via WhatsApp in their local languages, ensuring the platform’s usability even in remote areas.

Since its inception, MapMyCrop has onboarded over 4.2 million farmers across India and beyond. The startup has also drawn partnerships with industry heavyweights, including Bayer, UPL, and regulatory bodies like the USFDA.

While rivals like EOS, GEopard Tech, Satyukt, and Farmonaut leverage technology to provide agricultural insights, MapMyCrop sets itself apart with its hardware-free model, localised accessibility, and AI-powered 360-degree imagery suite.

“Unlike our competitors, we deliver actionable insights directly to farmers’ phones, without requiring expensive sensors or technical know-how,” says Jadhav, adding, “This makes our solution affordable and scalable, especially for small-holder farmers.”

Looking forward, MapMyCrop plans to expand into new markets, launch new products, and leverage space technology for precision farming.

“Over the next five years, we plan to strengthen our presence in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and Africa, partnering with agribusinesses and governments to drive AI-powered farm monitoring, credit scoring, and sustainability solutions,” he says.

The startup, which has raised more than Rs 15 crore to date, is working on a global agri-trade platform to connect farmers, traders, and buyers with real-time AI-driven pricing insights.

“We are exploring the launch of a dedicated satellite constellation to enhance high-resolution farm monitoring, climate resilience, and disaster response. Our focus on advanced AI, IoT integrations, and API partnerships will position MapMyCrop as the go-to platform for precision agriculture,” he says.

MapMyCrop was part of YourStory’s Tech30—a selection of India's most promising startups of 2024—at TechSparks Bengaluru.