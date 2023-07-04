The iconic American motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson, has made a remarkable entry into the mid-capacity motorcycle segment with the launch of its new X440. Making its mark with a price tag of Rs 2.29 lakh, the X440 is available in three distinct variants: Denim, Vivid, and S, each offering unique features and characteristics to cater to diverse rider preferences.

The base variant, Denim, embodies a minimalist aesthetic with wire-spoke rims and minimal badging. This rugged variant is adorned in a vibrant Mustard Yellow colour scheme, juxtaposed beautifully against a black bike, creating a bold statement on the road. It is worth noting that all variants of the X440, including the Denim, come with a USB charging port as standard - a nod towards the modern day rider's connectivity needs.

Stepping up the range, the mid-tier Vivid variant flaunts alloy wheels and dual-tone paint options, providing a more sophisticated touch. Available in either Metallic Thick Red or Metallic Dark Silver, this variant manages to convey a balance of class and adventure.

At the top end of the range, the S variant is truly a feast for the eyes and a testament to Harley-Davidson's attention to detail. Outfitted with diamond-cut alloy wheels and machined engine cooling fins, this variant is all about premium aesthetics. The 3D badging adds to the sense of exclusivity. But the standout feature has to be the colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, which enables navigation and notification alerts, underscoring the blend of modern technology with traditional biking. The S variant, cloaked in a stealthy Matte Black colour, truly resonates with the spirit of the modern road warrior.

Each variant escalates in price by Rs 20,000, with the Vivid costing Rs 2.49 lakh and the top-spec S retailing for Rs 2.69 lakh. While the Harley-Davidson X440 may be priced slightly higher than its rival, the evergreen Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Rs 1.93 lakh-Rs 2.21 lakh), the distinctive features, robust performance, and Harley-Davidson's unique brand appeal make it a worthy contender in the mid-capacity motorcycle segment.

The X440’s power comes from an air-/oil-cooled, 440cc, single-cylinder engine, which is impressive, to say the least. With 27 horsepower and 38 Nm of torque, this bike is ready to conquer both city streets and open highways. Furthermore, the substantial ground clearance, comfortable seat height, and MRF Zapper Hyke tyres combine to promise a smooth, comfortable ride, no matter the terrain.

In conclusion, the Harley-Davidson X440 with its blend of timeless Harley-Davidson design, robust performance, and modern features is not just a motorcycle but a comprehensive biking experience. It's a worthy addition to the garage of both die-hard Harley enthusiasts and riders looking to step into the world of premium biking.

