24th Anniversary of Kargil War: India's Heroic Triumph Remembered

Today, India comes together in deep reverence, observing the 24th anniversary of the Kargil War victory. This date, July 26th, 1999, is etched in our memories as the day when Indian soldiers valiantly regained every Indian post in Kargil that had been illicitly occupied by the Pakistani army. This triumph of bravery and strategic expertise is commemorated annually as Kargil Vijay Diwas, a tribute to the country's indefatigable soldiers.

In 1999, an intense battle unfolded that significantly influenced India's military trajectory. Pakistani forces violated the Line of Control (LoC), intruding into the Kargil district in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir. In a resolute response, India launched Operation Vijay, a vast counter-offensive involving over 200,000 Indian soldiers, leading to a triumphant conclusion.

Kargil Vijay Diwas stands as a symbol of honour for the brave martyrs of India, reminding us of their supreme sacrifice. A total of 527 valiant Indian soldiers, including national heroes such as Captain Vikram Batra, Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey, Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari, and Major Vivek Gupta, offered their lives for the nation during this arduous conflict. The heroic stories of their courage and sacrifice continue to empower the nation and serve as an enduring legacy for the generations to come.

The Kargil War Memorial in Drass holds a central place in the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. This year, the memorial was graced by esteemed figures like Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan. They honoured the martyrs with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, reflecting the nation's enduring gratitude and admiration for its brave soldiers.

The Kargil War marked a crucial point in the history of the Indian subcontinent, especially considering the nuclear tests of 1998 and the early 1999 Lahore Declaration which aimed for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. However, the covert operations by Pakistan in the Kargil region disrupted this peace, leading to India's decisive reaction.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 does not just celebrate a military triumph but also underscores India's firm commitment to peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. This day reinvigorates the spirit of courage, dedication, and sacrifice within the nation and its armed forces.

In honour of the Kargil War heroes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt tribute, stating, "Their heroism will forever galvanise our compatriots." As we commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, we applaud our soldiers, cherish their memory, and reaffirm our dedication to peace, unity, and constant protection of our nation. We draw inspiration from their sacrifices and derive pride from their victory.