Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Technology

Meet WormGPT: The 'unethical ChatGPT' hackers are using for cybercrime

With the rise in AI applications, hackers are trying to build ChatGPT-like tools to deploy malware and target online users.

Aasma Khan32 Stories
Meet WormGPT: The 'unethical ChatGPT' hackers are using for cybercrime

Wednesday July 19, 2023,

2 min Read

We have seen so many applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in the past few months and it's all thanks to the launch of the viral chatbot ChatGPT.

But recently, a black hat hacker released a malicious version of OpenAI's ChatGPT called "WormGPT". This unethical language model has successfully operated email phishing cyberattacks on thousands of users.

WormGPT is made from the GPT J large language model which was developed by EleutherA in 2021. According to a report by cybersecurity firm SlashNext, this AI tool is specially designed for malicious activities.

Some of the features of this WormGPT include unlimited character support, code formatting capabilities, and chat memory retention. Plus, this AI model has been trained on various data sources that are mainly malware-related.

In short, this AI tool works similarly to ChatGPT without having ethical boundaries or limitations.

SlashNext revealed how effectively WormGPT creates Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks. Moreover, it also highlighted how "jailbreaks" for ChatGPT's interface are becoming increasingly common.

Also Read
Key parliamentary panel discusses cybercrime trends

This helps cybercriminals to manipulate AI models such as ChatGPT to give outputs that reveal sensitive or personal information, execute harmful codes, or curate inappropriate content.

Why do hackers love AI?

Hacked

The impressive ability of AI to learn and build tools has helped various sectors including technology, healthcare, business and even gaming. However, unfortunately, they are leveraged by cybercriminals to use human-like intelligence for deploying malware or malicious codes.

Generally, hackers use some of the following key methods to get unauthorized entry into a company's network through AI:

  • Developing better malware
  • Human Impersonation on social media platforms
  • Stealth attacks
  • Producing deep fake data

How can AI be used in cybersecurity

Just as AI can be modified or trained to automate tasks, it can also be leveraged to protect business networks from any potential cyber-attacks. For example, companies can use AI and ML-powered systems such as Security Event Management (SEM) to detect any threats and block them.

In fact, this has already come into the picture. This year in March, Microsoft unveiled a security-focused generative artificial intelligence tool called Security Copilot. With the help of AI, Security Copilot improves cybersecurity defences and threat detection.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5