Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 12.1% to Rs 4,863 Cr

Reliance Jio on Friday reported an over 12% rise in net profit to Rs 4,863 crore in the June 2023 quarter, the company said in a filing.

Press Trust of India
Friday July 21, 2023,

1 min Read

Reliance Jio on Friday reported over 12% rise in net profit to Rs 4,863 crore in the June 2023 quarter, the company said in a filing.

Reliance Jio had posted a net profit of Rs 4,335 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total income of Reliance Jio during the reported quarter rose to Rs 24,127 crore from Rs 21,995 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations increased by 9.9% to Rs 24,042 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 21,873 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

