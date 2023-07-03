Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Finance

Sensex ends above historic 65k mark; Nifty settles at record 19,322

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,397.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Press Trust of India206 Stories
Sensex ends above historic 65k mark; Nifty settles at record 19,322

Monday July 03, 2023,

2 min Read

Benchmark equity indices continued their rally on Monday, with the BSE Sensex ending above the 65,000 mark for the first time ever, propelled by a rally in global equities and persistent foreign fund inflows.

Hectic buying in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and HDFC twins also added to the market momentum, traders said.

Rallying for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 486.49 points or 0.75% to settle at its all-time closing high of 65,205.05. During the day, it rallied 581.79 points or 0.89 per cent to its lifetime intra-day high of 65,300.35.

The NSE Nifty climbed 133.50 points or 0.70% to end at a record high of 19,322.55. In intra-day trade, the benchmark zoomed 156.05 points or 0.81% to hit its all-time intra-day peak of 19,345.10.

Market benchmarks settled at record highs for the third straight session on Monday.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex chart, rising 2.53%, followed by ITC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, HDFC, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, and ICICI Bank.

In contrast, Power Grid, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Tata Motors were among the laggards, skidding up to 1.86%.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory.

The US markets ended significantly higher in the overnight trade on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.97% to $76.14 a barrel.

Also Read
Guidelines soon for social media influencers on finance and stock market: SEBI

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,397.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

GST collections crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark for the fourth time since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime, rising 12% to over Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

"Sentiments of investors are reinforced by positive domestic data and optimistic global cues. The global market was supported by resilient economic data, avoiding the possibility of a recession. India's stock market trend was broad-based, owing to the outperformance from energy, financial, metal, and FMCG sectors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5