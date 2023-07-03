Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 3, 2023)

Ekart expands fleet to launch B2B express logistics service

Supply chain company Ekart has added 7,000 trucks to its fleet to enable transportation for businesses.

The Bengaluru-based firm will offer air and road transport to brands, manufacturers, and retailers across industries. Ekart will provide businesses access to its extensive network of first-mile, mid-mile and last-mile transportation fleets, powered by technology.

Ekart offers brands, platforms, and businesses end-to-end supply chain and inventory management, including distribution, and aggregation of products. With its vast network of fulfilment and sortation centres and thousands of delivery hubs, it delivers over 120 million packages every month across all serviceable pin codes.

"Our Air Express option will ensure swift and reliable movement of critical shipments nationwide. With our deep understanding of the value chain, we not only simplify B2B transportation for businesses but also empower them to focus on their core strengths, contributing to the larger economy," Mani Bhushan, Chief Business Officer at Ekart, said.

Even Healthcare partners with London-based Healthily to offer preventive health services

Bengaluru-based Even Healthcare said it will collaborate with London-based digital health company Healthily to offer preventive health services in India. The move will help Indian consumers to get free access to verified medical content, written, and reviewed by top medical professionals from across the world.

Through the partnership, any patient currently exhibiting symptoms or curious about a medical condition has free access to 100% medically verified and fact-checked information, along with the Healthily's Smart Symptom Checker.

Even members can use their Even membership to consult with Even doctors to have a focused conversation with medical professionals and kickstart their guided care.

"Self-diagnosis is a huge problem and can aggravate a medical condition. But we also understand that people find comfort in picking up their phones and looking for information. We wanted to, both, tackle the adverse effects of this phenomenon and empower users to make informed decisions about their health. Our partnership with Healthily allows us to provide the citizens of India the best of both worlds," Matilde Giglio, Co-founder of Even Healthcare, said.

