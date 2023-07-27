Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 27, 2023)

Funding news

Beyond Snack raises $3.5M from NABVENTURES Fund

Kerala Banana Chips brand Beyond Snack has raised an investment of $3.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round from raised NABVENTURES Fund. The investment aims at expanding the company's distribution network, supply chain capabilities, and R&D.

Beyond Snack has seen rapid growth in Maharashtra, with a strong online presence on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The brand plans to expand to 10 states and 25 cities. It has also made strides in global markets, including the US and UAE. Notable investors, including those from Shark Tank India, have recognised its potential, fueling its remarkable expansion.

Other news

iMocha launches AI-powered skills intelligence cloud, enabling transition to skills-first talent management

iMocha, a skills tech platform, has launched its skills intelligence cloud, an AI-powered platform to revolutionise enterprise hiring, talent management, internal mobility, and workforce planning processes.





The platform will provide HR and business leaders with real-time access to skills data across their organisation, which will help them to forecast, predict, and effectively address skills gaps.





The launch of iMocha's skills intelligence cloud comes amid the rising global call for a skills-first approach to talent management. It aims to optimise talent management through data-driven decisions.





Understanding the skills landscape will empower HR to plan effective training and reskilling programmes, increasing employee engagement and retention. With a clear skills inventory, hiring efficiency will improve leading to quicker, high-quality hires.

One Plus’s Jyotirmoy Ghosal Joins NU as CBO

Consumer durable brand NU has appointed Jyotirmoy Ghosal of OnePlus as its new Chief Business Officer.





With rich experience at OnePlus and Samsung India, Ghosal's consumer-centric approach and leadership skills are expected to fuel NU products' growth.





Ghosal, as Chief Business Officer, will drive NU's growth, leveraging his expertise to expand distribution and enhance the brand’s accessibility. His focus on channel innovation and customer satisfaction might make him a valuable addition to the leadership team.

Yellow.ai appoints KT Prasad as Chief Revenue Officer - International Region

Yellow.ai, a conversational AI, has appointed KT Prasad as the Chief Revenue Officer - International Region. In this role, he will lead the go-to-market teams across the international region, including India, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

KT brings more than 25 years of experience from renowned companies like Zendesk, Stripe, and Hewlett-Packard.

Based in Bengaluru, he will work closely with the executive leadership at Yellow.ai to devise and execute strategies for global expansion. As the Chief Revenue Officer, he will spearhead business growth across all customer segments and collaborate with the marketing department to enhance strategy and elevate the customer experience.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)