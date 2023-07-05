Menu
Union Cabinet approves draft of Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

The bill proposes to levy a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation of norms in the bill.

Press Trust of India7853 Stories
Union Cabinet approves draft of Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

Wednesday July 05, 2023,

1 min Read

The Union Cabinet has approved a draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2023 for tabling in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, an official source said on Wednesday.

The bill proposes to levy a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation of norms in the bill.

''The Cabinet has approved a draft of the DPDP bill. It will be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming session,'' the source said.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 11.

According to the source, the bill includes almost all the provisions of the last draft issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for consultation.

The source said government entities have not been granted a blanket exemption under the proposed law.

"In case of disputes, Data Protection Board will decide. Citizens will have the right to claim compensation by approaching a civil court. There are a lot of things that will evolve gradually," the source said.

According to the source, individuals will have the right to seek details about their data collection, storage, and processing once the law is implemented.

Edited by Suman Singh

