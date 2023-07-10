Hyundai EXTER: Adventure Redefined at an Unbeatable Starting Price of 6 Lakh

Hyundai EXTER, a captivating, feature-studded, and cost-effective SUV that masterfully merges aesthetics, comfort, and cutting-edge functionality. With a starting price of just Rs 6 lakh, the EXTER is designed to win the hearts of adventure enthusiasts who savour the excitement of open-air cruising and the joy of exploring the outdoors.

The Hyundai EXTER represents a refreshing take on Hyundai's well-known SUV range. Drawing from the richness of nature, the SUV's design underscores the inherent spirit of exploration that SUVs embody. The vehicle is a harmonious mix of sleek exteriors and luxurious interiors, capturing Hyundai's ethos of opulence, roominess, and practicality in travel.

The design language of EXTER offers a fresh perspective on SUV styling. The vehicle's front face is graced with a remarkable Parametric Front Grille that elevates the SUV's modern appearance. Additional features like the H-Signature LED DRLs, Projector Headlamps, and Sporty Skid Plate, paired with a unique EXTER emblem, enhance its aesthetic allure. The SUV also boasts Diamond Cut Alloy wheels, black-clad wheel arches, and a distinctive floating roof design, projecting an air of adventure.

Behind its visually striking exterior, Hyundai has loaded the EXTER with state-of-the-art features. The SUV houses a voice-responsive Smart Electric Sunroof, a Dashcam offering Dual Camera capabilities, a 2.31” LCD Display, and smartphone-compatible connectivity. These functionalities amplify the driving pleasure and convenience, positioning the EXTER as a smart mobility companion.

The commitment of Hyundai to the safety of its customers is clear in the EXTER. The SUV is outfitted with 26 safety provisions, including ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, Burglar Alarm, among others. These safety elements reaffirm Hyundai's dedication to customer protection and aim to raise the bar in vehicle safety.

From a performance viewpoint, the EXTER is powered by two engine variants - a 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) and a 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine with a CNG option. Both engines guarantee steady performance and a rewarding driving experience.

The Hyundai EXTER personifies the company's motto of "Think outside". With a wallet-friendly price and superior features, the EXTER is poised to shake up the SUV market, meeting the demands of modern consumers who crave outdoor escapades. The EXTER is a car that epitomises the exhilaration of freedom, mirroring the world that exists beyond your front door. Get ready to explore the world in Hyundai EXTER style!