All is not well at some Dunzo dark stores; PCOS and weight gain

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the youth for driving India’s thriving startup ecosystem. He said the policies of the government are providing support to the youth of the country and their strength has helped India become the third largest startup hub in the world.

The PM also lauded women self-help groups (SHGs) and their contribution and said the G-20 grouping has acknowledged India's approach of women-led development.

In other news, Ola Electric launched its most affordable bikes on Tuesday, in an effort to woo more buyers. The new e-scooter models, S1X and S1X+, will be priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively

iPhone maker Apple will reportedly start manufacturing its wireless ear buds AirPods at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory. Foxconn has approved an investment of $400 million for Hyderabad plant which is expected to begin mass production by December 2024.

Edtech major ﻿Unacademy﻿ has elevated Sumit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Graphy, to partner role, according to a LinkedIn post by Gaurav Munjal.

ICYMI: A video of humpback whale doing a rare 'headstand'!

Lastly, if you’ve considered adding “AI skills” to your resume, then you aren’t alone. Jobseekers from across the globe are reportedly using keywords like "Prompt Engineering," "Prompt Crafting," "Generative," and "Generative Artificial Intelligence" 15 times more frequently in their profiles now than in January.

LinkedIn chief economist Karin Kimbrough told Axios the explosion in profiles claiming AI skills is mostly a response to real market demand: "We're seeing a 21-times increase in job postings that are mentioning AI."

All is not well at some Dunzo dark stores in Bengaluru

The complex relationship between PCOS and weight gain

Infosys bags $1.6B deal from Liberty Global

Here’s your trivia for today: What tissue connects bone to muscle?

Ecommerce

Work has halted at two Dunzo dark stores in Bengaluru after delays in the payment of salaries of some off-roll employees. Sources, who did not wish to be identified, told YourStory that the July salaries of about 70 off-roll workers working at seven ﻿Dunzo ﻿dark stores in Bengaluru have been delayed.

The pause:

The off-roll employees, primarily involved in packing groceries and handing them to assigned delivery partners under the Dunzo Daily service, expected their July salaries to come in the first week of August.

Last month, YourStory reported that the quick commerce company said it will defer salaries for the month of August of all employees till September 4, in an attempt to streamline cash flows and build a more sustainable business.

In April, CEO Kabeer Biswas informed employees that Dunzo intends to change its business model by shifting its focus from business-to-consumer to business-to-business(Dunzo for Business).

Health

PCOS or Polycystic ovary syndrome has emerged as a significant health challenge affecting young girls and women across India. According to a study by Metropolis, one in five women in India is affected by PCOS, a condition characterised by hormonal imbalance.

Many women with the condition struggle to deal with PCOS-related weight issues.

Uphill battle:

PCOS is a hormonal disorder characterised by the ovaries producing elevated levels of androgens, which are male sex hormones.

Dr Shweta Mendiratta, Senior Consultant, Dept of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Amrita Hospital, Faridabad), explains why weight loss is not a straightforward road in PCOS.

Mendiratta explains that insulin resistance plays a significant role in PCOS-related weight gain. When the body stops responding well to insulin, the pancreas tries to compensate by producing extra insulin.

IT Services

Infosys headquarters in Bengaluru

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services exporter, has bagged a $1.64 billion deal from Liberty Global, a multinational communication company. The deal is spread over an initial period of five years.

This is the third such large deal that Infosys has got in the recent past. In June, it won a $454 million deal from Danske Bank of Denmark and in July it announced a $2 billion order from an existing client.

Key takeaways:

More than 400 employees of UK-headquartered Liberty Global will be joining Infosys.

The contract value for the first five years will be €1.5 billion ($1.64 billion) and €2.3 billion ($2.5 billion) if the contract is extended to eight years.

According to Infosys, this partnership will enable Liberty Global to realise a run-rate savings in excess of €100 million ($109 million) per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments.

News & updates

No data : China suspended publication of its youth jobless data on Tuesday, saying it needed to review the methodology behind the closely watched benchmark, which has hit record highs in one of many warning signs for the world's second-largest economy.

China suspended publication of its youth jobless data on Tuesday, saying it needed to review the methodology behind the closely watched benchmark, which has hit record highs in one of many warning signs for the world's second-largest economy. Stablecoin : Singapore’s financial regulator said it had finalised rules for a type of digital currency called stablecoin, putting it among the first jurisdictions globally to do so.

Singapore’s financial regulator said it had finalised rules for a type of digital currency called stablecoin, putting it among the first jurisdictions globally to do so. Staying busy: Workers in Asia are spending the most time on “performative work” — in other words, focusing on appearing busy more than doing real, productive work, according to a new global survey from Salesforce subsidiary Slack and research firm Qualtrics.

What tissue connects bone to muscle?

Answer: Tendon. A tendon is a fibrous connective tissue that attaches muscle to bone. Tendons may also attach muscles to structures such as the eyeball. A tendon serves to move the bone or structure.

