Bolt.Earth installs 30,000+ EV charging points to enable e-mobility

EV charging infrastructure provider Bolt.Earth has surpassed installing 30,000 EV charging points on its charging network, and is growing at around 500 charging points monthly. Bolt.Earth said it is committed to creating a strong EV charging infrastructure to meet the surging demand for electric vehicles in India.

“We use advanced analytics and data science to identify consumer-specific charging needs and strategically deploy charging points where they are most needed. Further, we are seeing rapidly growing utilisation numbers MoM on our network,” said Raghav Bharadwaj, Bolt.Earth’s Head of Strategy and Leadership.





Bolt.Earth’s network provides EV charging points across cities, towns, commercial /residential buildings and highways. The company offers both slow and fast charging devices (3.3-120 kW) along with a charger management system (CMS) dashboard that allows for effective tracking and monitoring of charging deployments. Bolt.Earth’s charging points are installed in shops, garages, highway pit stops, residential apartment complexes, parking spaces for fleets, and so on.





Bolt.Earth has partnered with government agencies like the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC), Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL); corporate entities like Cyient and LTI Mindtree, real-estate builders like Prestige, Sobha & Divyasree, among many others to provide charging solutions tailored for two-, three- and four-wheelers.