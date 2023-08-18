IBM Watson's Creator Raises $60M: A New Era in AI?

New York-based AI startup, Elemental Cognition, co-founded by David Ferrucci, the pioneering scientist behind IBM Watson, has successfully secured nearly $60 million in funding, as per recent regulatory filings. This significant financial boost reflects the escalating interest in artificial intelligence and its vast applications.

Ferrucci is best known for steering the IBM Watson team between 2006 and 2012. It was under his guidance that the AI system clinched a landmark victory on the quiz show, "Jeopardy!". His rich experience spans beyond IBM, having overseen AI research at Bridgewater Associates, a leading global hedge fund. A Ph.D. holder in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Ferrucci's expertise is further complemented by an impressive leadership team at Elemental Cognition. The company’s operating chief, David Shepler, and vice presidents, Eric Brown and Mike Barborak, also have illustrious stints with IBM.

Elemental Cognition, nestled in New York's iconic Helmsley Building, promises a new approach to artificial intelligence with its mission to craft AI that "thinks before it talks.” The company has introduced two proprietary enterprise solutions, namely Cogent and Cora. These advanced chatbots cater to diverse sectors, from financial services and interactive travel coordination to groundbreaking research discovery in the life sciences domain.

The company's investor and advisor roster is equally noteworthy. Prominent names include Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital and an early Facebook investor, former IBM CEO Sam Palmisano, Geoff Yang from Redpoint Ventures, and Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater.

Ferrucci expressed his optimism following this fundraising round, stating, "Elemental Cognition is poised to pioneer the next phase in AI, focusing on transparency and dependable reasoning."

In the wake of OpenAI's unveiling of ChatGPT in late 2022, there has been a marked surge in interest and investments in AI startups. Elemental Cognition's edge lies in its unique hybrid AI platform. Unlike models that solely hinge on large language models, Elemental Cognition synergizes these with a cutting-edge reasoning engine. This integration ensures that AI responses are not just intuitive but also well within predefined parameters.

It's intriguing to note the trajectory AI has taken. IBM’s Watson, a forerunner in the AI realm, unfortunately, did not transition into a lucrative venture. However, IBM continues its AI pursuits, recently introducing WatsonX, designed as a development hub for companies aiming to harness machine learning models.

Elemental Cognition's latest funding round is not just a testament to Ferrucci's vision but also signals a promising horizon for the AI industry.