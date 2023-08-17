Wipro Launches AI Center at IIT Delhi

Wipro, a renowned IT giant, has embarked on a pioneering journey by unveiling a Centre of Excellence (CoE) dedicated to generative artificial intelligence. This avant-garde initiative, stationed within the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence at the prestigious IIT Delhi, stands as a testament to the synergy between academia and industry.

The genesis of this CoE stems from Wipro's vision to magnify its footprint in the realm of AI research and innovation. It's an extension of their commitment, having recently pledged a staggering $1 billion towards AI-driven endeavors.

This collaboration promises a dual advantage. For Wipro, it acts as a portal to delve deeper into generative AI, amplifying their research capabilities and presenting a chance to tap into a reservoir of brilliant minds. For the scholars and students of IIT Delhi, it's an invaluable opportunity to peek into real-world industrial challenges and to translate their academic prowess into tangible solutions.

Subha Tatavarti, Wipro’s CTO, shared her enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasising the accelerator role it would play in ushering innovations in nascent technology domains. The CoE, she pointed out, is not just an R&D nucleus but a nexus where Wipro’s researchers and IIT Delhi's faculty and students converge to craft solutions powered by AI and Machine Learning.

Further underlining the significance of this joint venture, Dr. Ajay Chander, Wipro Limited's Head of Research & Development, emphasised the potential of aligning with IIT Delhi's multifaceted talent. He sees this as a fast-track route towards achieving Wipro's goal of "Engineered Prosperity."

The academic sector mirrors this sentiment. Professor Mausam, who heads the Yardi School of AI at IIT Delhi, expressed his delight at the prospects the CoE offers to students. He believes that such an interface with industry giants like Wipro not only broadens the students' horizons but also bolsters India's standing in globally significant tech arenas.

This alliance between Wipro and IIT Delhi isn't just a leap for both entities but a giant stride for the Indian AI research community, promising innovations, solutions, and advancements in the dynamic world of artificial intelligence.