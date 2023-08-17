iMocha appoints HRTech leader Dave Ghosh as EVP, head of global sales

iMocha, an AI-powered skills intelligence cloud platform, announced today that Dave Ghosh has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sales. In this role, Dave will be responsible to strengthen the sales function along with building strategic partnerships and alliances with industry leaders.

Dave's journey includes pivotal roles at LiveHire as SVP of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, empowering it to lead in direct sourcing for contingent workforce management and serve as the exclusive technology extension for SAP's total workforce management. At Eightfold.ai, he excelled in building a global partner ecosystem, forming strategic alliances with major players like SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Fieldglass, Deloitte, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services, Oracle, Alexander Mann Solutions, and others.

Notably, he elevated Eightfold's SAP SuccessFactors partnership to Endorsed App status and achieved the prestigious SAP Pinnacle Award for two consecutive years as a top revenue-generating partner.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dave to iMocha. With a proven track record in high-growth sales & alliances, he brings valuable executive leadership," said Amit D Mishra, Founder & CEO, iMocha. "His vast industry experience collaborating with global technology leaders will accelerate our growth and help us build an efficient customer-focused sales team."

"I'm glad to join iMocha and be a part of their next phase of growth. In the current business landscape, where CHROs and business leaders prioritise skills-driven organisations, iMocha's Skills Intelligence solution not only impresses but also stands head and shoulders above other players in this market," said Dave Ghosh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales, iMocha.

Outside of his professional endeavours, Dave is known for his community engagement and social impact. He actively dedicates time and supports underprivileged children via World Vision, a global Christian humanitarian organisation.

He is also a passionate dog lover and supports senior dogs through Muttville, a San Francisco-based organisation that is changing the way the world thinks about and treats older dogs. Dave is based in Roseville, California and lives with his wife, daughter, and his thirteen-year-old senior dog Pablo.