Aastha Aggarwal: From Tackling Skin Issues to Innovating Skincare Solutions

The modern skincare arena frequently witnesses new entrants, yet some truly leave an indelible mark. Among these is Maea, brought to life by the vision of Aastha Aggarwal, an alumna of the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE).

About Aastha Aggarwal

Bridging academic excellence with personal experience, Aastha's journey is rooted in her own struggles with sensitive skin. Frustrated by the lack of solutions, she ventured to create products that would not only cater to beauty standards but also deeply understand the skin's needs, particularly for those with sensitivities.

The Innovation Behind Maea

Launched in 2021, Maea has carved a niche with its novel approach of targeting the skin's microbiome. The brand's signature formula brings together Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Postbiotics, an innovative trio dedicated to revitalising and maintaining the skin's health.

However, Maea's true distinction lies in its commitment to sensitive skin. While many products promise aesthetic results, Maea goes a step further, promising nourishment from within, a respite that delicate skin often yearns for.

Maea's Ascent

Although a newcomer, Maea's presence is already felt across notable online platforms, including Amazon, Kindlife, and Flipkart. Yet, Aastha envisions a more expansive horizon for her brand. Beyond broadening its product suite, Maea eyes a global footprint, aiming to introduce its scientifically-backed skincare to enthusiasts worldwide.

Embracing and Empowering Sensitive Skin

At its core, Maea celebrates sensitivity. Thanks to Aastha's unwavering passion and robust academic foundation, the brand stands not just as a commercial entity but as a movement. Maea seeks to change perceptions, advocating that sensitivity, often seen as a challenge, is instead a unique strength.

To sum up, Maea is not merely a skincare brand; it's a promise of a revolution, blending deep science with beauty. As we navigate the evolving realm of skincare, Maea assures that individuals with sensitive skin aren't just catered to but celebrated. It's a fresh chapter in skincare, championed by Aastha Aggarwal and embodied by Maea.