Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai to invest Rs 250 Cr in FirstCry

FirstCry, which is slated to go public next year, is looking to initiate a secondary share sale of Rs 500 crore at a valuation of $3 billion.

Team YS14224 Stories
Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai to invest Rs 250 Cr in FirstCry

Monday August 14, 2023,

1 min Read

Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Group, is in advanced talks to invest Rs 250 crore in mom and babycare brand ﻿FirstCry﻿as part of a secondary share sale at a valuation of $3 billion, as per a report by The Economic Times. The share sale is likely to cross Rs 500 crore.

Other institutional investors are also in the process of picking up a secondary stake in the Pune-based firm from existing shareholders, the report said. In a secondary share sale, existing shareholders sell their stakes to new investors in part or full.

FirstCry is slated to go public next year, after deferring its plan in light of market volatility and the issues that have faced IPOs since last year.

Also Read
India holds tech IPO potential, 90 companies to go public by FY28: Redseer

FirstCry is in discussions with a set of sovereign funds to facilitate some of its shareholders to sell a stake in the company at a valuation of nearly $3 billion, ET had reported in April.

Founded in 2015 by Supam Maheshwari and Amitava Saha, FirstCry has raised upwards of $960 million to date from marquee investors including SoftBank Vision Fund, Temasek, Chiratae Ventures, Vertex Ventures and Elevation Capital, according to data from market research firm Tracxn.

Edited by Megha Reddy

