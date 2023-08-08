Menu
Pepperfry Co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest

Murty was the Co-founder and CEO of online furniture company Pepperfry. Previously, he was the country manager at eBay India, Philippines, and Malaysia.

Team YS14207 Stories
Pepperfry Co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest

Tuesday August 08, 2023,

2 min Read

Ambareesh Murty, the Co-founder and CEO of online furniture company ﻿Pepperfry﻿, passed away on Monday night due to a cardiac arrest in Leh. He was 51.

"Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," Pepperfry Co-founder Ashish Shah said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Murty and Shah started Pepperfry in 2012. The company raised upwards of $230 million from investors including Norwest Venture Partners and Bertelsmann India Investments.

Prior to this, Murty was the country manager for eBay India, Philippines, and Malaysia for over five years. He was the marketing manager at Britannia Industries in 2005 and brand leader at Levi Strauss India in 2003.

Murty was an avid biker and reader. He enjoyed spending time sitting on his comfortable sofa, covered with a quilt, watching the rain and reading a book, he told YourStory in 2019.

"It doesn't matter if I don’t have people to talk to or friends to go out with and enjoy myself. What really matters is if I can drive self-sufficiency inside my house," Murty had said.

(The copy was updated to fix style errors.)

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

