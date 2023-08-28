Govt Issues Alert on 'Smishing' Scam: Steps for Online Safety

In the age of information and technology, with mobile phones becoming an extension of ourselves, the threats that lurk in the digital space have become more sophisticated. Among these, 'Smishing' stands out, prompting the Indian government to raise an alarm.

What is Smishing?

Smishing, a blend of SMS and Phishing, is the malicious practice of using deceptive text messages to trick individuals into revealing confidential information, such as credit card numbers, security details, or login credentials. Scammers often pose as reputable entities, from banks to government agencies, instilling a false sense of urgency to deceive their victims.

CyberDost: The Vanguard Against Digital Scams

Taking up the mantle to combat these threats is the CyberDost initiative, managed by cybercrime.gov.in under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. This initiative is dedicated to enhancing cyber-safety and cyber-security awareness among the public.

Recently, through the X platform, formerly recognized as Twitter, CyberDost issued a timely alert about the 'Smishing' scam. The emphasis of this advisory is clear: Avoid suspicious links and refrain from providing personal information in response to unsolicited text messages.

A noteworthy addition to this advisory was an animated video shared on the X platform. This animation not only illuminated the risks of 'Smishing' but also offered invaluable insights on how to discern genuine messages from potential scams.

The growing menace of online scams, like Smishing, underscores the paramount importance of cyber vigilance. It's not just about being aware but also about being equipped to differentiate between genuine communications and potential threats. The government's proactive approach, through initiatives like CyberDost, is a commendable step towards a safer digital India.

If you, or someone you know, inadvertently fall prey to such scams, it's vital to dial 1930 to report online financial fraud or address any cybercrime issues at cybercrime.gov.in.