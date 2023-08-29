Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

SVF Global plans to sell 1.17% stake in Zomato: Report

The sale, which will be brokered by Kotak Securities, will involve SVF Growth Fund offloading 10 crore shares in Zomato at Rs 94 each.

Team YS14279 Stories
SVF Global plans to sell 1.17% stake in Zomato: Report

Tuesday August 29, 2023,

2 min Read

SoftBank Vision Fund (SVF Global) reportedly intends to sell 1.17% of its stake in the food delivery giant Zomato through a block deal.

The sale will involve SVF Growth Fund offloading 10 crore shares at Rs 94 each, according to a report by CNBC TV-18. The deal will be facilitated by Kotak Securities, as per the report.

Zomato's stock closed at Rs 94.65 per share on the BSE today, marking a 2.25% increase from the previous day's closing price.

The Masayoshi Son-led investment firm, which had earlier invested in Blinkit, received a 3.35% stake in ﻿Zomato ﻿as part of the foodtech's merger with the grocery delivery platform.

The Japanese investor received Zomato shares at an implied value of Rs 70.76 per share. As part of the agreement, SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, and Tiger Global were subject to a mandatory lock-in period.

The shares were unlocked for trading on August 25.

On Monday, Tiger Global Management fully exited from the food delivery company after selling all of its remaining shares for Rs 1,123.85 crore. The global investment firm's Internet Fund III PTE Ltd offloaded 12.34 crore shares at a price of Rs 91.01 each, as indicated by data on bulk deals available on the BSE.

Tiger Global's exit followed Chinese giant Alibaba's partial sale of its stake in Zomato last year.

Additionally, in August of the preceding year, Uber executed its exit from the Deepinder Goyal-led company by selling its 7.8% stake for Rs 3,087.93 crore. On the same day, investment firm Fidelity Investments and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company both acquired stakes in Zomato, as per data available on the BSE.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5