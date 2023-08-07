Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 7, 2023)

Funding

Qoruz raises seed funding from Dexter Angels, IIM Indore, Ideotic Media

Qoruz, an influencer marketing and intelligence platform, has raised an undisclosed amount from Dexter Angels and prominent angel investors like IIM Indore, Ideotic Media, and others from the media industry.





With the investment amount, Qoruz aims to scale influencer marketing opportunities for brands and agencies across its network. It will use the funding to enhance its core business with tech and market expansion. Brands can run influencer campaigns effectively, connect with target audiences, and improve returns on ad spending.





Also, Qoruz will strengthen the link between branded content and commerce through its marketplace and SaaS platforms, expanding its role to end-of-the-funnel activities.





Qoruz offers two solutions: 'Qoruz Business Suite' for influencer marketing insights and efficiency, and 'Qoruz Creator Marketplace' connecting brands and creators directly.

Other news

Accel unveils SeedToScale 2.0

Accel has launched SeedToScale 2.0 as an open-source community-knowledge platform to empower future founders with insights to help them scale.

SeedToScale, incubated by Accel in India in 2020, curates regionally nuanced insights for entrepreneurs in India and South East Asia. With the upgraded version, Accel has transformed SeedToScale into an open-source community-knowledge platform. It comes with an improved UI/UX design.





The platform's updated information architecture allows users to find relevant content easily, and the redesigned visual language makes navigation smoother. Content is indexed by sectors, and a "Focus Mode" reduces distractions, aims to provide users with an immersive experience.





Additionally, there will be new content and formats which includes SeedToScale Specials, a two-part interview podcast series.

GoKwik partners with Flipkart-owned ANS Commerce

GoKwik, an ecommerce enabler, has extended its checkout solutions to Kartify, an ecommerce platform by Flipkart-owned ANS Commerce.





GoKwik is offering the brands in the Kartify network access to its full-stack checkout services.





This integration aims to add value to ANS Commerce brands, enhancing customer experience and driving growth. With GoKwik’s full stack of enablement solutions, brands on Kartify can not only arrest RTO orders and abandoned checkout cases, but they can also boost conversions, reduce CAC and increase GMV growth.

GoKwik has built many industry-first features on their checkout such as multiple discount configurations, split COD payments, RTO risk intelligence, T+1 settlement period, etc., which aim to drive higher conversions, increase GMV growth, and reduce Return to Origin (RTO) rates.

Mswipe Technologies expands to UAE, partners with Etisalat by e& for uTap launch

Mswipe Technologies, a POS and full-stack payment solutions company, has expanded to the UAE in partnership with Etisalat by e& to launch uTap.

uTap provides versatile payment solutions for merchants of all types. Their offerings include modern POS terminals for online and offline card payments, useful business management apps, and automation tools tailored for SMBs. With uTap, businesses can accept payments securely, integrate smoothly with current systems, and access various hardware options and services.

It also offers a range of hardware options, including point-of-sale (POS) payment terminals, barcode scanners and cash drawers, and managed services such as third-party integration, maintenance and repairs. The partnership also offers an array of value-added services, including cloud pay, table management, and customer management, to help businesses efficiently manage their operations.

uTap offers affordable payment plans starting from AED 50/month with no upfront fees. It offers flexible options for customised payment solutions.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)