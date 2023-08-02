New iPhone 15 Series: What to Expect from Apple's Next Big Launch?

Apple is gearing up for the launch of its iPhone 15 series this September, expected to comprise the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Multiple leaks have provided us with potential insight into what to anticipate from these devices.

One significant change for the upcoming series is a new display design and technology. The standard iPhone 15 may eliminate the notorious wide notch for a sleeker punch-hole display, while the Pro versions may introduce low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) technology. This could reduce the border size to a mere 1.5mm, enhancing screen real estate.

In a major move, Apple may abandon its Lightning charger in favor of the more universal USB-C charging standard for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. This switch simplifies the charging process and allows for faster data transfer.

The upcoming iPhones are expected to see hardware enhancements, with the standard models powered by the A16 chip and the Pro versions stepping up to a 3-nanometer A17 chip. Camera upgrades are also expected, with the standard models rumored to sport 48-megapixel rear cameras, and the Pro Max offering optical zoom of up to 5-6x with its periscope lenses.

A notable introduction could be a versatile "Action Button," replacing the traditional mute switch. This customizable feature would offer quick access to functions like silent mode, flashlight activation, and more, thus streamlining user interactions.

The Pro models are reported to offer a plethora of additional features:

An A17 Bionic chip for enhanced performance. A sturdy and sleek titanium frame. Ultra-thin curved bezels for an immersive display. USB-C port with support for faster data transfer speeds. Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity. Increased RAM (8GB) for better multitasking. Enhanced optical zoom (up to 6x) in the Pro Max model. An upgraded Ultra Wideband chip for better integration with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset. An improved LiDAR Scanner for better AR apps and Night mode photos performance. A more repair-friendly design. eSIM-only functionality in select countries, following the U.S trend with the iPhone 14.

While more features may yet be revealed, the iPhone 15 series is already shaping up to be a significant step forward in Apple's smartphone lineage.