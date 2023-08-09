8 Top Free AI Tools to Supercharge Your Daily Productivity!

In our fast-paced digital era, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have rapidly infiltrated various facets of our day-to-day lives. But, with the buzz around AI, how do you separate genuinely useful tools from the noise? After countless hours of diving into the AI realm, here’s a curated list of the best, user-friendly, and free AI tools recommend for daily productivity:

1. ChatPDF: A seamless way to upload and interact with any PDF like you would with ChatGPT. Ideal for students or avid readers, this tool doesn't require sign-up and offers free uploads of up to 3 PDFs daily.

2. Taskade: A versatile tool integrating note-taking, task management, and scheduling, boosted by the capabilities of GPT-4. Users can streamline their documents, spawn content, and organize tasks effectively. It's a Notion alternative but supercharged with GPT-4's intelligence, understanding specific commands and even transforming notes into mind maps.

3. Plus AI for Google Slides: Elevate your presentations with this Google Slides add-on. Define your slide deck's objective, and let the AI formulate and refine it. It’s like having a personal designer and content creator for your slides.

4. FlowGPT: Envision this as Reddit for AI prompts. It aggregates a myriad of user-shared prompts suitable for various tasks, ranked through an upvote system. The interface might need some polish, but the content is top-notch.

5. Summarize.Tech: Trimming lengthy YouTube videos into concise written summaries with timestamps, this tool is a time-saver, especially for tutorial watchers. The catch? It currently works only for videos with subtitles.

6. Claude: Facing ChatGPT’s token limitations? Claude is your solution. With a generous ~75k word limit, you can input extensive texts, ideal for summarizing lengthy documents.

7. Phind: A harmonious blend of Google's search capability with ChatGPT's detailed answering method. It dodges the usual internet spam, delivering crisp answers backed by real-time data post the 2021 cut-off of ChatGPT.

8. Bing AI: Bing's revamped AI chat, built on GPT-4, provides detailed answers integrated with real-time internet data. A user-friendly platform, it’s the answer to recent issues with Google's search efficacy.

Honorable Mentions:

PdfGPT: An alternative to ChatPDF.

Remove.bg: A nifty tool to effortlessly remove image backgrounds.

CopyAI and Jasper: AI tools focused on content writing.

The AI realm is brimming with tools designed to boost productivity, but it's essential to find those that genuinely cater to user needs. Whether you’re a student, content creator, or a professional, this list is a great starting point.