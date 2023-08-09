8 Top Free AI Tools to Supercharge Your Daily Productivity!
Enter the future of productivity with this curated list of the best free AI tools reshaping how we manage our daily tasks and content creation.
Wednesday August 09, 2023,
In our fast-paced digital era, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have rapidly infiltrated various facets of our day-to-day lives. But, with the buzz around AI, how do you separate genuinely useful tools from the noise? After countless hours of diving into the AI realm, here’s a curated list of the best, user-friendly, and free AI tools recommend for daily productivity:
1. ChatPDF: A seamless way to upload and interact with any PDF like you would with ChatGPT. Ideal for students or avid readers, this tool doesn't require sign-up and offers free uploads of up to 3 PDFs daily.
2. Taskade: A versatile tool integrating note-taking, task management, and scheduling, boosted by the capabilities of GPT-4. Users can streamline their documents, spawn content, and organize tasks effectively. It's a Notion alternative but supercharged with GPT-4's intelligence, understanding specific commands and even transforming notes into mind maps.
3. Plus AI for Google Slides: Elevate your presentations with this Google Slides add-on. Define your slide deck's objective, and let the AI formulate and refine it. It’s like having a personal designer and content creator for your slides.
4. FlowGPT: Envision this as Reddit for AI prompts. It aggregates a myriad of user-shared prompts suitable for various tasks, ranked through an upvote system. The interface might need some polish, but the content is top-notch.
5. Summarize.Tech: Trimming lengthy YouTube videos into concise written summaries with timestamps, this tool is a time-saver, especially for tutorial watchers. The catch? It currently works only for videos with subtitles.
6. Claude: Facing ChatGPT’s token limitations? Claude is your solution. With a generous ~75k word limit, you can input extensive texts, ideal for summarizing lengthy documents.
7. Phind: A harmonious blend of Google's search capability with ChatGPT's detailed answering method. It dodges the usual internet spam, delivering crisp answers backed by real-time data post the 2021 cut-off of ChatGPT.
8. Bing AI: Bing's revamped AI chat, built on GPT-4, provides detailed answers integrated with real-time internet data. A user-friendly platform, it’s the answer to recent issues with Google's search efficacy.
Honorable Mentions:
- PdfGPT: An alternative to ChatPDF.
- Remove.bg: A nifty tool to effortlessly remove image backgrounds.
- CopyAI and Jasper: AI tools focused on content writing.
The AI realm is brimming with tools designed to boost productivity, but it's essential to find those that genuinely cater to user needs. Whether you’re a student, content creator, or a professional, this list is a great starting point.