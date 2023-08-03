Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Funding

Early stage VC fund pi Ventures raises Rs 702 Cr in second fund

The second fund of pi Ventures aims to invest in 20-25 startups that are in the disruptive technology space.

Team YS14187 Stories
Early stage VC fund pi Ventures raises Rs 702 Cr in second fund

Thursday August 03, 2023,

2 min Read

Early-stage venture fund ﻿Pi Ventures﻿ has announced the final closure of its second fund with a total commitment of Rs 702 crore exceeding its target of Rs 565 crore.

The second fund saw participation from multiple institutional players such as BII, Nippon India Digital Innovation AIF (NIDIA), Accel, Colruyt, and Premji Invest. Besides, entrepreneurs and family offices such as Binny Bansal, Varun Alagh, Samit Shetty, Rajesh Ranavat, Anupam Mittal, Hemendra Kothari, Hitesh Oberoi, Ullas Kamath, and Deep Kalra, among others.

SIDBI is one of the key backers of pi Ventures as the financial institution also participated in the second fund with a commitment of Rs 100 crore from its Fund of Funds for Startups. This is nearly 2.5 times of what FFS had invested in the first fund.

PI Ventures Manish
Also Read
How to raise funds as a deeptech startup

The venture capital firm primarily invests in AI and deeptech startups in India. Founded in 2018 by Manish Singhal, it had closed its first fund in 2018 with a corpus of Rs 225 crore.

The second fund of pi Ventures has already invested in seven startups and plans to take this number to 20-25 in the next two-three years.

Manish Singhal, founding partner, pi Ventures, said, “India is a great place to build deeptech companies. We are privileged to have a role to play in the journey to put India on the deeptech map of the world."

In the first fund, pi Ventures backed 15 deeptech startups including the likes of Niramai, Pixis, Wysa, Agnikul and Locus.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5