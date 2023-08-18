Menu
When applying for a job at Zepto, Yash Acharya never expected a tweet to lead to the founder asking for his CV. This is his witty viral story

Student's Tweet on Zepto Job Goes Viral; Founder Asks for CV

Friday August 18, 2023,

2 min Read

In an age of digital connectivity, sometimes all it takes is one humorous post to gain the attention of influential figures. Yash Acharya learned this first-hand when his tweet regarding a Zepto job application caught the eyes of the company’s billionaire co-founder.

Acharya, a 22-year-old engineering student from NIT Jalandhar, had initially applied for a product design intern position with the grocery delivery platform Zepto via LinkedIn. Around the same time, he also chose to subscribe to Zepto's newsletter. However, what followed next was a surprise in his inbox - an email from Zepto suggesting a "Delivery Boy (Mumbai) role". This was merely the subject line of a Zepto newsletter and had no connection to his job application.

Seeing the humor in the situation, Acharya decided to tweet, “Par maine to product designer ke liye apply kiya tha (But I applied for the role of a product designer)”, accompanied by a screenshot of the delivery boy email. The playful post quickly went viral on the newly rebranded microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, gathering thousands of views.

The internet's unpredictable virality did its magic when Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto’s 20-year-old co-founder and CTO, noticed Acharya's tweet. Recognised as the youngest Indian billionaire on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Vohra’s acknowledgment of the post is a testament to the power of digital platforms and how they can foster connections in the most unexpected ways.

Acharya, who hails from Kota, is currently majoring in engineering but has aspirations of venturing into the world of design. As he waits for Vohra's response, his story serves as a delightful reminder that in today's digital age, wit and spontaneity can lead to unexpected opportunities.

