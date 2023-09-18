Menu
Anup Jain, Rajeev Suri exit Orios Venture Partners

Anup Jain and Rajeev Suri were managing partners at Orios Venture Partners, having worked close to five years at the early-stage VC firm.

Team YS14342 Stories
Anup Jain, Rajeev Suri exit Orios Venture Partners

Monday September 18, 2023,

2 min Read

Anup Jain and Rajeev Suri, Managing Partners at Orios Venture Partners, announced their departure from the early-stage venture capital firm on LinkedIn.

Jain joined Orios as a venture partner in 2017 and became a managing partner in 2018. He led investments across edtech, electric mobility, climate tech, SaaS, and fintech, among other sectors.

In a LinkedIn post, Jain said, “I move on to do something new and exciting soon. I believe India's golden years have begun and, the recently concluded #G20 Summit has inspired me immensely of the true potential we have as a country and our place in the world.”

Orios ex partners

Image credit: LinkedIn

On the other hand, Suri—who had experience working at companies such as Infosys and Reliance Jio—joined the venture firm in June 2019. "Creation excites, and I am moving on to create something exciting. It has been a tremendous journey of 5 years. Thank you so much, folio Founders, and Team Orios,” Suri wrote on LinkedIn.

Confirming their departures in a statement, Orios Venture Partners said, “Rajeev Suri who was heading investor relations and Anup Jain who was part of the investing team have exited. Rehan Yar Khan continues to head fund investments along with a 9-member team, including Sukhmani Bedi, Partner. Gaurav Bindal, COO and CFO continues to head fund operations. Ashish Mishra, President, will now head investor relations. Orios will continue to look to make 8 to 10 investments a year."

As an early-stage VC firm, Orios Venture Partners has invested in over 80 startups, including the likes of Vedantu, Ola, and Pharmeasy, among others.

Edited by Suman Singh

