Civil society an article of faith for PM Narendra Modi: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also said Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act will serve as a commendable reference point for other countries\.

Pooja Malik507 Stories
Saturday September 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Civil society is an article of faith for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, said at the 14th edition of TechSparks 2023.

"We are not legislating for the government, we are legislating for the millions of thinking, building and innovating Indians so that we can propel them ahead faster," he told YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma on the final day of the startup-tech summit.

He further emphasised that it is crucial to ensure not only enabling innovators but also propelling them further in whatever they do. "This, therefore, serves as the foundational principle of our intent to liberate," he noted.

With the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDT) Act, 2023, the government conducted extensive public consultations, the union minister noted. "Following these consultations, we have crafted legislation that can be rightfully described as a social reform, and it has also gained recognition from the government," he stated.

Also Read
Other countries are looking towards India for new technologies like AI, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Chandrasekhar also touched upon India's DPDP Act, 2023 which will serve as a commendable reference point for other countries to follow.

"India is on a roll towards the techade, we are the largest connected nation in the world and the largest consumers of data," he said.

The minister also talked about how India has made history by passing the Women’s Reservation Bill. Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, proposing to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

