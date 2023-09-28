CRED has announced the launch of CRED garage, a new vertical within its mobile app for vehicle-related services.

On garage, members will get 24x7 access to concierge service, timely reminders, document management, and insights on a single dashboard. The features of the CRED garage will be rolled out gradually across the member base. The service can be found on the home page of the CRED app.

With features like DigiLocker integration, users can access essential documents such as driver’s licence, registration certificates and insurance papers with a single click. They can also renew motor insurance and get exclusive perks. The 24x7 concierge will also help them get roadside assistance in case of a breakdown anywhere in the country.

CRED garage is also built to send and provide granular data on maintenance records, and performance insights.

"Whether a first-time owner or a motorhead, anyone who owns cars knows that the delight of driving often gets overtaken by the anxiety of management and maintainance. CRED garage is our solution to this challenge. CRED members can experience the pleasure of driving and the joy of car ownership on a single platform customised for them,” said Akshay Aedula, Head of Product, CRED, according to a press release.