Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Transportation

CRED launches garage, a vehicle management service for members

With this vertical, users can access essential documents, and get reminders for tasks like pollution checks, emission tests and insurance renewals.

Saranya Chakrapani62 Stories
CRED launches garage, a vehicle management service for members

Thursday September 28, 2023,

2 min Read

CRED has announced the launch of CRED garage, a new vertical within its mobile app for vehicle-related services.

On garage, members will get 24x7 access to concierge service, timely reminders, document management, and insights on a single dashboard. The features of the CRED garage will be rolled out gradually across the member base. The service can be found on the home page of the CRED app. 

With features like DigiLocker integration, users can access essential documents such as driver’s licence, registration certificates and insurance papers with a single click. They can also renew motor insurance and get exclusive perks. The 24x7 concierge will also help them get roadside assistance in case of a breakdown anywhere in the country.

CRED garage is also built to send and provide granular data on maintenance records, and performance insights.

"Whether a first-time owner or a motorhead, anyone who owns cars knows that the delight of driving often gets overtaken by the anxiety of management and maintainance. CRED garage is our solution to this challenge. CRED members can experience the pleasure of driving and the joy of car ownership on a single platform customised for them,” said Akshay Aedula, Head of Product, CRED, according to a press release.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5