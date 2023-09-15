Delhivery unveils LocateOne; revolutionises location intelligence in logistics

Delhivery, India's foremost integrated logistics services provider, has introduced 'LocateOne', a groundbreaking location intelligence solution, marking another stride in its mission to transform the logistics and supply chain sector.

This addition to Delhivery's growing suite of software solutions on the OS1 platform comes hot on the heels of the successful introduction of ‘DispatchOne’, a cutting-edge delivery management solution launched earlier this year.

Expanding the OS1 software suite

The OS1 platform offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions tailored to empower businesses to streamline their logistics and supply chain operations. Developed entirely in-house, OS1 leverages Delhivery's extensive 10+ years of experience in crafting cutting-edge technology solutions for the logistics industry.

LocateOne is an API-based location intelligence stack poised to transform how businesses manage their location data. Its capabilities extend far beyond the mere pinpointing of addresses. Instead, it takes on the challenge of enhancing inaccurate and sub-par address data, boosting rooftop accuracy, and combating address fraud across various sectors, including retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), ecommerce, fintech, banking, and financial services. This innovative solution builds upon Delhivery's patented address disambiguation and address identification technology.

Emphasising the importance of LocateOne, Kshitij Chopra, Head of Product, OS1, said, "LocateOne is built upon our extensive experience of delivering over two billion shipments to more than 18,500 pin codes. Our machine learning algorithms further refine this ground-level data, providing precise location insights via LocateOne." This ensures businesses can confidently rely on accurate location data, reducing errors and improving operational efficiency.

Streamlining last-mile delivery with DispatchOne

Alongside LocateOne, Delhivery's OS1 platform also includes DispatchOne. This SaaS-based delivery management solution caters to Courier Express Parcel (CEP) players and businesses operating in Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), consumer durables, retail, and manufacturing. DispatchOne's primary goal is to optimise last-mile delivery and distribution operations, offering businesses centralised, real-time visibility across orders and a means to reduce operational costs through resource optimisation.

Kapil Bharati, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director, Delhivery, shared the company's vision for the OS1 platform, stating, "In line with our vision to become the operating system for commerce, we are thrilled to add more solutions to the OS1 platform. In our journey of 10+ years in logistics, we have built these solutions in-house with a deep understanding of the day-to-day challenges faced by operators.”

He further added that OS1 is a great opportunity for businesses to leverage their validated solutions and achieve operational excellence without having to reinvent the wheel.

Setting new standards in logistics technology

Delhivery's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated by its recent launch of Delhivery One, a digital shipping platform designed to cater to the diverse needs of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as well as large direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecommerce brands across India. With a track record of fulfilling over two billion shipments and serving more than 26,500 customers, Delhivery stands at the forefront of logistics technology, setting new standards for operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

As Delhivery continues to expand its software suite and enhance its technology offerings, businesses across India and beyond can look forward to a future where logistics and supply chain operations are more streamlined and efficient than ever before.